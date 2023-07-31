Dürr and Mercedes-Benz agree on strategic partnership for sustainable painting technology

Long-term cooperation for CO2-free painting

The Dürr Group and the automobile manufacturer Mercedes-Benz have entered into a long-term strategic partnership in the field of painting technology equipment. The aim is to make vehicle painting CO2-free, thus jointly setting new standards in sustainability. Subject to the fulfillment of all contractual conditions, the Mercedes-Benz paint shop in Sindelfingen is to be equipped with the latest technologies from the world market leader Dürr in the coming years. Further projects may follow.

The partnership agreement, which has been concluded for several years, is a premiere in the decade-long cooperation between Mercedes-Benz and Dürr. It includes a declaration of intent to jointly plan and implement the renewal of painting technology in the German plants. The first project is the new construction of a sustainable paint shop in Sindelfingen. Planning for this has already begun, and Dürr is expected to receive the supply order from Mercedes-Benz next year. On this basis, orders for further paint shops may follow.

Within the framework of the partnership, it is planned to reduce energy consumption per painted car body to less than 400 kilowatt hours. This represents an absolute record level and corresponds to less than half the current consumption. Dürr software applications for energy management and exceptionally energy-efficient technologies, for example for the economical and intelligent operation of paint booths and car body ovens, are to contribute to the reduction. In addition, painting will be possible without fossil fuels in the future. Instead, energy needs are to be met by green electricity. This will enable CO2-free operation and is an important step toward decarbonizing automotive production.

Dr. Jochen Weyrauch, CEO of Dürr AG: “Optimizing energy consumption in the painting process is the key prerequisite for being able to build cars in a climate-neutral way. That is why the development of energy-efficient and climate-neutral technologies is at the top of our innovation agenda. The strategic partnership with Mercedes-Benz is an important lighthouse project in Germany as an industrial location: Together, we are implementing climate-friendly production processes on a large scale and are thus also playing a pioneering role internationally.”

Jörg Burzer, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, Production and Supply Chain Management: “By 2039, we intend to cover the energy needs of our global production network of Mercedes-Benz entirely with renewable energies. Together with Dürr, we will take decisive steps in this direction in the coming years and take painting to a whole new level in terms of sustainability and energy efficiency.”

SOURCE: Dürr