During Web Summit Lisbon Quantron announced with Cognitran Ltd., Roadzen Inc. and Goldstone Technologies Limited to become new platform partners for its OEM agnostic Quantron-as-a-Service zero emission platform

Quantron enlarges its 360 degree platform and hydrogen alliance with new entries in the Quantron as a Service (QaaS) platform, after having already Ballard Power Systems, ETO Motors and NEUMAN & ESSER Group onboarded

Quantron empowers new collaborations which will accelerate expertise in the entire hydrogen and e-mobility ecosystem, coupled with Quantron AG’s industry capabilities and presence, in the automotive value chain and position globally as a partner to existing OEMs.

Cognitran Ltd.

Cognitran as global OEM IT experts in Aftersales, Diagnostics, Service Analytics, Content Management & Multilingual Publications were announced to join forces with Quantron during Web Summit by Quantron AG CEO Michael Perschke. Target is to enter a strategic partnership with pioneers in sustainable e-mobility and H2 Hydrogen mobility systems, bundling up in the 360° Zero Emission Solutions Platform with H2 focus Quantron-as-a-Service.

“The partnership between our organisations feels a natural fit and one with an incredibly exciting future. Adopting our deep OEM industry experience and IT domain expertise, together as one force we are building a next generation digital ecosystem to drive the success of Quantron-as-a-Service, zero-emission mobility and to achieve new levels of customer experience and satisfaction for Quantron customers”, said David Butterworth – Business Unit Director, Cognitran (A Snap-on Inc. Company).

Roadzen Inc.

Roadzen will collaborate with Quantron and offer its global technology solutions for transforming auto insurance using AI across the insurance value chain. Roadzen’s unified ‘Insurance as a Service’ platform powered by video, telematics, and computer vision helps insurers reduce accidents, identify their best drivers, and process claims in real-time. This creates a valuable add-on to the Quantron-as-a-Service ecosystem with execution of a feasibility study in Q4/2022 for Mobility as a Service (MaaS) and Insurance as a Service (IaaS).

“Roadzen and Quantron are announcing a global partnership to add mobility and insurance solutions for the commercial automotive industry. Roadzen’s comprehensive Insurance as a Service platform based on advanced computer vision and telematics capabilities delivers embedded driver safety, lower insurance rates and end-to-end claims management for Quantron vehicles. The partnership furthers the Quantron 360° vision and marks a global-leading embedded commercial auto insurance product integrated within the vehicle itself. By joining forces, we look forward to making commercial mobility safer, greener, more efficient and affordable”, said Rohan Malhotra, Founder and CEO, Roadzen Inc.

Goldstone Technologies Limited

Goldstone Technologies Limited (GTL) is a specialist full-stack BI, analytics, application and IT solutions development organisation. It is a top tier partner of Business Intelligence and cloud product companies such as Tableau, Alteryx, Snowflake, AWS, Fivetran among others, serving customers in Banking, Big Pharma, Telecom, Manufacturing, Automobile and Retail.

GTL’s Electric Vehicle CoE is developing 360-degree technology platforms for EV eco-systems with a special focus on revolutionising digital technology platforms in the commercial vehicles and fleet operations space, drawing on its core strength of building advanced analytics-based applications such a route planning, smart fleet management and safe driving to name a few.

Mr. Pavan Chavali, Managing Director of GTL said, “At Goldstone Technologies, we have a proven track record of building comprehensive advanced analytics solutions, helping organisations achieve data driven business outcomes and I’m excited that we are partnering with Quantron which shares our vision of building cutting edge technology platforms that harness the power of data analytics to empower businesses make better and faster decisions on the go.”

Strategic ambitions between both newly joined companies will be further targeted.

To this end, QaaS Hydrogen Alliance partnerships have also been established with well-known national and international companies from the energy, infrastructure, mobility and financial sectors, for example with NEUMAN & ESSER (German specialist for decarbonization of energy and industrial systems as well as decentralized applications and for the generation and use of climate-neutral hydrogen) and Ballard Power Systems Inc. from Canada (one of the world’s leading fuel cell experts).

In addition to these partnerships, in the course of the IAA Transportation Hanover also ETO Motors Private Limited from Hyderabad (India) joined for cooperation for both the Indian and European markets (also with the aim to introduce vehicles with H2 technology and infrastructure such as tanks, fuel dispensers and electrolysers between the two countries).

The goal of these strategic partnerships is to build and grow an open platform in the Hydrogen Alliance (from fuel cells and H2 infrastructure to a H2 refueling alliance), open to other manufacturers of fuel cell powered trucks and buses.

With the Quantron-as-a-Service Ecosystem, Quantron offers an overall concept that covers all facets of the mobility value chain. This 360° platform differentiates Quantron from other e-mobility providers (battery and hydrogen) and underlines the unique position of its market approach in the field of zero-emission mobility.

The future vision is commented by Andreas Haller, Founder and Chairman: “In 2019 QaaS was my vision of zero emission transportation solutions – in 2022 we have achieved the first significant milestones and in 2023 we will launch our first hydrogen powered heavy fuel cell truck – the Quantron QHM FCEV and this will also be the launch of our QaaS platform – an OEM agnostic platform for operating zero emission fleets, with a focus on Hydrogen as a Service”.

SOURCE: Quantron