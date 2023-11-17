During the European Hydrogen Week, HYVIA unveils new architecture of Renault M

HYVIA reveals a new architecture for its hydrogen-powered Renault Master Van H2-TECH

HYVIA is participating for the second time at SOLUTRANS, the world trade fair for industrial and urban vehicles, from November 21 to 25, 2023, at Lyon Eurexpo (France), and reveals a new architecture for its hydrogen-powered Renault Master Van H2-TECH.

This new architecture is a response to the broader needs of professional users, with the introduction of three new versions: L2H2, L3H2 and L3H3. On display on the HYVIA booth alongside Renault (4 E 026 – Hall 4), discover the L3H2 version of this new architecture, fitted out as a workshop vehicle by converter Kollé. First deliveries expected from Q2 2024.

Alongside this L3H2 version, HYVIA presents a conversion of the well-known L3H3+ version, by converter Sortimo, for after-sales operations.

HYVIA is organizing dynamic tests of the L3H3+ version of its hydrogen van: visit the test area behind Hall 4.

In addition, based on the New Renault Master unveiled by Renault at SOLUTRANS, HYVIA is developing a future generation of hydrogen-powered vans, available in several versions, to be launched as early as 2025.

Find out more about these vans and the associated HYVIA ecosystem at the Keynote by Julien Etienne, CCO HYVIA, on Wednesday November 22 at 3pm, on the Renault booth.

Strongly committed to the H2 sector, HYVIA will once again be present, from November 20 to 24, 2023, at the exhibition organized by Hydrogen Europe during European Hydrogen Week, in Brussels (Belgium).

The hydrogen-powered Renault Master Van H2-TECH in its L3H3+ version is on static display for Europe’s leading hydrogen players (stand C30 – Hall 11).

As the only French automaker in the “Important Project of Common European Interest – Hy2Tech”, HYVIA continues to deploy its complete ecosystem dedicated to hydrogen mobility and its commitment to the energy transition.

Jean-Christophe Béziat, Director of Public Affairs HYVIA, will take part in the Conference “The role of hydrogen in decarbonizing road transport” on Tuesday November 21 from 4 to 5 pm.

“HYVIA accelerates its dynamic. HYVIA has successfully completed its creation and strategic start-up phase. HYVIA is going to succeed in its development phase. As pioneers of hydrogen mobility, we are going to develop this exciting project, backed by a passionate team, a unique ecosystem dedicated to hydrogen mobility, and the expertise of our two shareholders: Renault Group, a major player in the automotive industry, and Plug, world leader in hydrogen and fuel cell solutions. At SOLUTRANS, we are unveiling a new H2 architecture and preparing a new generation of hydrogen-powered vans. Together, we’ll be going even further, to achieve our goal of a 30% share of the hydrogen light commercial vehicle market by 2030.” – Nicolas Champetier, CEO HYVIA

RENAULT MASTER VAN H2-TECH: a new architecture for even more professional needs

A new hydrogen van architecture, available in the 2nd quarter of 2024, which takes up the advantages of H2-TECH technology and enriches the offer

Zero emissions.

Reduced downtime with less than 5 minutes refueling time.

320 km of autonomy in the WLTC cycle, with H2 autonomy preserved in cold weather.

Dual Power architecture for optimized energy efficiency.

3 versions: L2H2 10.4 m3 – L3H2 12.6 m3 – L3H3 14.4 m3.

Increased payload up to 1,389 kg.

These versions are available with N1 and N2 homologation (e.g. driving with a B license in France).

This new architecture completes the current range of Renault Master VAN H2-TECH – L3H3+, enabling new conversions: workshop vehicle, emergency urban intervention, cherry picker, refrigerated vehicle, ladder rack, etc.

More seamless integration to meet professionals needs when it comes to load volume, payload heights and lengths, and interior & exterior fittings

Under-body hydrogen storage with no need to raise the floor.

A fuel cell integrated into the engine compartment.

An electrical storage in the loading area (0.4 m3).

RENAULT MASTER VAN H2-TECH – VERSION L3H3+: a version already on the road, adapted to intensive deliveries – Test drives at SOLUTRANS

This hydrogen powered van is available for test drives behind Hall 4 at SOLUTRANS.

This version is on the road since early 2023 and is still available to order.

Zero emissions, 405 km of autonomy with H2 autonomy preserved in cold weather, 5 minutes of refueling time.

With a payload of 1 tonne, a volume of 12 m3 and a loading height of 1.80 m, this van is ideally suited to intensive usages mainly for logistics needs.

Initial partners for the pilot phase: CHRONOPOST, ENGIE, ORANGE, EQUANS, BWT Alpine F1 Team, AIRBUS, HAMBURGER HAFEN UND LOGISTIK AG, PACKETA and MAXIMATOR HYDROGEN GmbH.

And Dutch customers have been on the road since October 2023.

NEW RENAULT MASTER H2-TECH: for a future generation of hydrogen-powered vans in 2025

HYVIA is developing a future generation of hydrogen-powered vans based on the New Renault Master unveiled by Renault at SOLUTRANS. It will be launched in 2025.

This new platform will be gradually developed into a full range of versions.

This new generation of H2 vans will be produced entirely in the production flow at Renault’s Batilly plant (France), for a ramp-up in volumes.

It will benefit from an additional stage of high hydrogen technology produced at the HYVIA site in Flins (France): new-generation fuel cell system and components sourcing in Europe.

A COMPLETE HYDROGEN ECOSYSTEM, by HYVIA, to support customers

Refueling solutions to initiate a sustainable H2 ecosystem: HYWELL™ by HYVIA, in partnership with Atawey.

In partnership with Atawey, HYVIA offers its customers, or an ecosystem of customers, a range of stations that can be installed for their own use: HYWELL™.

With a capacity of 100 kg / day of H2 distribution, this refueling station can supply 20 to 25 vehicles, with a filling time of just a few minutes.

The HYWELL™ station can be deployed quickly and easily on the most constrained installation sites thanks to its Compact & Plug & Play architecture.

This offering has been specifically developed to prime decarbonized hydrogen mobility ecosystems: investment and operating costs are scaled to the size of a fleet.

Financing solutions: HYVIA Financial Services.

HYVIA has developed a financing offer tailored to the needs of its customers, depending on their usage, country, region, and applicable purchase subsidies.

Available by the end of 2023, this complete financing solution is one of the pillars of the HYVIA ecosystem, as it will offer a turnkey solution combining vehicles, maintenance and H2 supply.

HYVIA will integrate into its financing offer the subsidies available in each territory.

H2 after-sales on the move

After-sales for hydrogen-powered vehicles is strategic and relies on the Renault Pro+ network’s growing expertise in this pioneering technology.

The European roll-out strategy is based on four pillars: increasing the H2 skills of qualified personnel, adapting the infrastructure to enable work to be carried out in complete safety, developing specific tools and supplying spare parts.

To ensure the after-sales of its hydrogen-powered vehicles, pioneering dealerships are already supporting the H2 mobility offered by HYVIA: Renault Rungis and Renault Lyon Sud in France, and Stam Amersfoort, Terwolde Groningen, Bochane Arnhem and Van Mossel Rotterdam in the Netherlands.

SOURCE: Renault