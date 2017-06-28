Durability ensured by labyrinth seals that protect against water and contamination

How do the terms “labyrinth” and “drive shaft” go together? The answer lies in the new “CorRX” and “Twin-Ax” deep groove ball bearings for passenger car drive shafts from Schaeffler’s FAG brand, which deliver durability even under extreme conditions. The highlight of these new products: Two sealing rings that are smartly interconnected and make the ingress of water and contamination into the inside of the bearing impossible.

Deep groove ball bearings can be found on the drive trains of a wide range of vehicles, including front-wheel drive compact cars, limousines, small vans, and all-terrain SUVs. Many of the applications in which these bearings are used mean they are often subjected to extremely harsh conditions, where water and contamination can penetrate into the inside of the bearing and cause damage. Schaeffler is now putting an end to that with its new “CoRX” and “Twin-Ax” deep groove ball bearings for passenger car drive shafts, which are equipped with a labyrinth sealing system that keeps contamination out of the inside of the bearing. The special feature of this system is a pair of specially-formed sealing rings.

“CoRX” and “Twin-Ax”: Outstanding sealing action with low frictional torque

Unlike the existing “Seal-Slinger+Ax” deep groove ball bearings, the “CoRX” and “Twin-Ax” bearings feature cassette seals. While “CoRX” bearings are equipped with axial and radial seals, “Twin-Ax” bearings feature two axial lips made from corrosion-free stainless steel. The outer sealing ring is water and dust-repellent. Both bearings have a third sealing lip with minimal interference to ensure that the lubricating grease stays inside the bearing, and it also provides improved wear protection. What is more, the frictional torque inside the bearings is minimized thanks to the optimized sealing lip contact, which means they are ideal components for high-speed drive shafts. “CoRX” and “Twin-Ax” bearings are suitable for a wide range of applications: They can be installed as both prop shaft and side shaft bearings and require no additional seals to be fitted (depending on the customer’s requirements).

Deep groove ball bearings from FAG: Customized components from a single source

Schaeffler has been delivering customized solutions for the entire drive train for decades. Deep groove ball bearings from Schaeffler’s FAG brand are the perfect answer to the need for low frictional torques, outstanding sealing action, and maximum resistance to tilting. This is further exemplified by the already-established “Single Contact” bearing. This bearing runs with particularly low friction thanks to the optimized contact between its inner and outer ring, and is ideal for integration into the drive train as a semi-locating prop shaft or side shaft bearing. An alternative to this is the “2-Point Contact” bearing, which was developed by Schaeffler’s engineers with a view to providing maximum protection against tilting. Schaeffler’s product portfolio also includes the “Seal-Slinger” bearing, which is equipped with two sealing rings and thus delivers significantly better sealing action. The new “Seal-Slinger+Ax” bearing with its labyrinth-shaped sealing rings will immediately take the top spot in its extensive product family.

