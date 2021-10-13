DuPont supports customers’ shift to more sustainable solutions

Offering customers a broad range of tools to support sustainability goals

The transition to a more sustainable environmental footprint is in full swing at manufacturers of end products from cars to refrigerators, material handling equipment, and sporting goods. Sustainability also is a top priority for DuPont. This week at the Fakuma trade show, DuPont (NYSE:DD) is engaging with visitors to its stand (Hall B4/4201) to discuss its growing portfolio of renewable feedstock-sourced polymers along with innovations and manufacturing practices that help reduce carbon footprints across many markets and applications.

“Weaving a sustainability focus into your organization and its offerings comprises many factors,” said Karl Koob, global marketing director, DuPont Mobility & Materials. “Producing materials that enhance the capability to reduce carbon emissions through vehicle lightweighting and electrification, creating bio-based polymers that match the high performance of their predecessors, and growing utilization of renewable energy in our manufacturing facilities, DuPont is actively pursuing its Sustainability goals and finding new ways to help our customers reinforce theirs.”

DuPont is committed to implementing new processes and materials to improve the efficiency of its manufacturing operations and to developing new materials that incorporate circular economy and safer-by-design principles to decrease waste and emissions or are made from renewable feedstocks. For example:

Automotive, industrial, and consumer applications utilizing new DuPont™ Delrin® Renewable Attributed POM made with 100% bio-feedstock from waste, in accordance with mass balance principles. It is the first renewable POM acetal polymer to be certified through the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) system.

Innovative thermoplastics that enhance design for sustainability through thinner-walled components that require less material or contribute to parts consolidation.

Opening of Centers of Excellence that contribute to design and application development solutions for the toughest challenges in battery density, thermal management, and powertrain advances in hybrid and electric vehicles.

Commitment to waste reduction through participation in initiatives including the RE100 and Operation Clean Sweep® Blue, along with improved practices for water stewardship and progress toward conversions to renewable energy resources for manufacturing facilities.

These initiatives and more help support our customers in their sustainability goals.

SOURCE: DuPont