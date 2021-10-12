DuPont solutions support advances in vehicle electrification

Robust thermoplastics portfolio supported by strong technical capabilities and services

Vehicle electrification is a major trend driving desirable sustainability outcomes for businesses, communities, and our planet. DuPont is rising to the challenge to create solutions that help OEMs and their suppliers build safe, durable, light, and quiet hybrid and electric vehicles (H/EV). This week at the Fakuma trade show, technical experts from DuPont (NYSE:DD; Stand B4/4201) are available to discuss how recently introduced solutions and services from the company support EV battery and thermal management optimization, e-motor and power electronic efficiencies, safety, lightweighting, durability, connectivity, and infrastructure.

“Polymer-based solutions that exhibit excellent mechanical properties and can resist heat, chemicals, and fluids are absolutely essential in supporting demanding applications for vehicle electrification,” said Giacomo Parisi, global marketing director for automotive electrification, DuPont Mobility & Materials. “We have been successful in this industry for more than 100 years because customers know they can trust our ability to develop the solutions they need today and in the coming years.”

DuPont has a growing line-up of advancements and solutions for vehicle electrification that includes:

A new hybrid bobbin produced from DuPont™ Zytel® HTN that supports thermal management in e-motors

A new plastic/metal hybrid cooling plate where a channel plate made from DuPont™ Zytel® HTN is chemically bonded to aluminum to create a solution that improves durability and thermal management performance of battery cells

DuPont™ Zytel® and DuPont™ Crastin® stable orange materials meet the reliability and performance requirements for high-voltage terminals and connectors, busbars, switches, and relays

DuPont™ Zytel® and Zytel® HTN family of electrically friendly, heat-stabilized resins can handle contact with aggressive fluids and low- to high-voltage loads in various temperature and humidity conditions

DuPont™ Crastin® HR hydrolysis stabilized PBT for sophisticated sensor systems and electronic components like switches, connectors, and electronic control units.

In addition, DuPont recently announced the opening of three Centers of Excellence for vehicle electrification. These technology centers, located in Europe and China and supported by other global R&D and technical service centers, will support ongoing developments in three key areas – battery safety, thermal management, and e-powertrain efficiency.

DuPont invites its customers to dEVelop with DuPont to continue to drive EV technology forward.

SOURCE: DuPont