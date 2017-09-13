DuPont launches landmark low-emission alternative to Delrin 100 for gear applications

The launch of DuPont™ Delrin® 100CPE NC010 marks a landmark moment in DuPont’s offering to the automotive sector as well as non-auto gear applications. For sixty years Delrin®100 was the resin of choice for major OEMs and Tier 1’s in high performance gears and particularly in automotive actuators such as window lifters, steering support, safety restraint systems, wipers, and many more. Now, with the launch of this new grade, DuPont can provide its customers with superior environmental performance. In collaboration with a major industry partner, DuPont developed and is implementing the new grade in large scale commercial production.

Shutterstock

DuPont™ Delrin® has many applications in car interior gears such as steering support, seating, door systems, safety belt retractors, etc.

DuPont is constantly working closely with leading automotive actuator companies on developing innovative solutions. Delrin® 100CPE NC010 is the result of one of these fruitful and longstanding collaborations, out of which was created a new, low-emission resin that outperforms high viscosity polyacetal resins. The thermal properties and high-temperature tensile creep performance of Delrin® 100CPE NC010 are comparable with the state of the art product, and when it comes to low-emission- and molding productivity performance, Delrin® 100CPE NC010 exceeds all expectations.

In this regard, one of the key benefits of Delrin® 100CPE NC010 is its level of formaldehyde emissions, which is below 2 ppm according to the VDA 275 testing method. This allows compliance with current and future toughest emissions industry norms.

Delrin® 100CPE NC010 is the only high-performance resin with formaldehyde emissions below 2 ppm and strong molding productivity performance, enabling continuous molding for several thousand shots. Using Delrin® 100CPE NC010 leaves a very clean surface with a step change improvement in mold deposit performance versus incumbent solutions resulting in a cost reduction for manufacturers. The smell of formaldehyde during molding is also significantly reduced with the use of Delrin® 100CPE NC010. Its excellent molding performance combined with low emissions renders Delrin® 100CPE NC010 an attractive product for high load and high productivity gears in appliances, furniture and consumer segment.

“Mutual trust is at the heart of sustaining rewarding relationships with customers. They know that we can help them formulate new resins that combine the highest performance requirements for most demanding gear applications. Customers know that they can also rely on our global production capability”, says Lukas Bartek – Global Gears Segment Leader, DuPont Performance Materials.

DuPont is committed to developing innovative solutions for their customers’ main challenges. By directly working together with customers throughout the entire value chain, and by sharing expertise and pooling resources, DuPont continues to turn out of the box ideas into concrete offerings.

To demonstrate the commitment to its customers and partners, DuPont is an active contributor to the 7th International Conference on Gears 2017, held in Garching near Munich at the Gear Research Centre (FZG) of the Technical University of Munich from September 13th to 15th, 2017.

