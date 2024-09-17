Dukosi’s cell monitoring chipset for optimizing battery systems is ready for volume production

The Dukosi Cell Monitoring System (DKCMS) for safety critical, next generation battery systems is ready for production

Dukosi Ltd, the technology company revolutionizing the performance, safety and sustainability of battery systems, announced the Dukosi Cell Monitoring System (DKCMS) for safety critical, next generation battery systems is ready for production. DKCMS Core hardware has gone through extensive qualification testing adhering to AEC-Q100, meeting the stringent requirements and lifetime expectations of electric vehicles (EV) and stationary battery energy storage systems (BESS). Dukosi’s unique chip-on-cell technology and proprietary C-SynQ® communication protocol transform the way batteries are designed and monitored. The DKCMS on-cell monitoring and nonvolatile embedded memory also provide lifetime traceability, enabling customers’ products to be compliance-ready for upcoming regulations like the EU Battery Passport. Dukosi’s novel contactless solution overcomes the limitations of traditional wired and far field wireless systems and frees physical design constraints to provide greater safety, design flexibility and scalability.

DKCMS Core is a unique contactless battery cell monitoring solution that consists of the DK8102-AQ-25 Cell Monitor chip, DK8202-AR-25 System Hub chip, the Dukosi API and C-SynQ®. A Cell Monitor mounted directly onto each cell provides accurate monitoring of key operating parameters such as voltage and temperature, along with necessary cell balancing functionality and diagnostics. The System Hub manages the bidirectional data transfer between all the Cell Monitors and the BMS Host using Dukosi’s proprietary C-SynQ via a single bus antenna. C-SynQ provides highly secure and extremely robust and reliable communication, with predictable latency and synchronizes all Cell Monitor measurements for optimal pack performance.

Commenting on Dukosi’s market leading battery cell monitoring solution, Silvana Rulet, Best Practices Research Analyst, Frost & Sullivan, said: “With its chip-on-cell sensing platform, Dukosi addresses an unmet market need ahead of competitors. The solution provides insights into each battery cell through embedded software, onboard processing, and memory. Moreover, this technology allows for accurate, contactless, and synchronous communication between cells and the main battery management system, enabling organizations to monitor the status, health, and performance of every cell in real-time.”

The market for Dukosi’s solution is substantial and fast growing. At one Dukosi Cell Monitor per cell in a typical battery, there is an opportunity for 2 billion ICs in 2025 based on published EV and BESS sales forecasts, which grow at 14.8% per year over the following decade.[1][2]

“It is an extremely exciting time for Dukosi as we release the first DKCMS chips into production, putting real intelligence on every cell,” said Mark Pinto, CEO of Dukosi. “We’ve been investing in all our global locations, growing our talent and presence to better serve our expanding market opportunities worldwide. We have multiple customers and partners with DKCMS designed into their next generation batteries and BMS designs, underscoring our shared philosophy of technology innovation and success through collaboration.”

[1] https://about.bnef.com/blog/electric-vehicle-sales-headed-for-record-year-but-growth-slowdown-puts-climate-targets-at-risk-according-to-bloombergnef-report

[2] https://about.bnef.com/blog/global-energy-storage-market-records-biggest-jump-yet

