Ducati closes 2017 positively and continues to grow

Ducati Motor Holding continues to grow. In 2017 the Bologna-based bike manufacturer delivered 55,871 bikes to customers worldwide, strengthening the success of the previous year (55,451) and continuing the upward trend that has been a stable company characteristic for eight years.
“2017 was another great year for Ducati, both commercially and racing-wise,” stated Claudio Domenicali, CEO of Ducati Motor Holding. “We battled it out for the MotoGP title all the way to the last race, won six GPs and brought home the best results since 2009. Continuous renewal of the product range and a strong focus on creating bikes of the utmost quality has allowed us to keep on growing despite the problems affecting the world market. I extend heartfelt thanks to all the men and women whose passion makes it possible, every day, to build these extraordinary bikes. Their work has made Ducati an emblem of Italian excellence”.
Each model in the range has played its part in achieving the results, confirming their continuous capacity to excite Ducati enthusiasts all over the globe. In 2017 the Multistrada family, now extended to include the new Multistrada 950, proved particularly popular. The Monster family also enjoyed healthy sales, as did the SuperSport and the exclusive 1299 Superleggera, 500 of which were purchased (at a price of 80,000 euro each) even before they went into production.
Ducati Scrambler solidified the success of the previous two years, reinforcing the range of Scrambler bikes offered by the addition of the new Desert Sled and Café Racer. A total of 14,061 Scrambler bikes were delivered in 2017, making a significant contribution to overall sales.
The Italian market was particularly buoyant, ending 2017 with 12% growth (8,806 bikes delivered).
The upward trend was also evident in Europe, where Ducati increased bike deliveries by 4% to a total of 31,123. Ducati also grew on the Spanish market, where sales rose by a considerable 28.3%.
In the USA – which remains Ducati’s biggest market – deliveries were up by 1.3%, with bike sales totaling 8,898. In Argentina, the growth rate reached a stunning +66%.
In Asian markets Ducati delivered a total of 5,805 bikes, also strengthening its position in China (+31%) where the dealership network doubled in size from 9 to 18.
“Despite a shrinking global market, we’ve succeeded in increasing our market share. We’ve expanded significantly in both consolidated markets such as Italy and Spain and in strategic emerging markets like China and Argentina. This is thanks to a range capable of generating loyalty among Ducatisti all over the world yet also winning over new customers with models such as the SuperSport, Multistrada 950 and the Scrambler family. Moreover, the sales success of the 1299 Superleggera and 1299 Panigale R Final Edition confirm our technological and brand leadership in the high-end sport bike segment”, added Andrea Buzzoni, Global Sales and Marketing Director.
This positive end to 2017 allows Ducati to look to the future with confidence. The 2018 product range promises to be even more competitive and innovative. For example, the eagerly awaited Panigale V4 will be the first Ducati factory bike to be equipped with a four-cylinder engine, a direct offshoot of the Desmosedici used in MotoGP and the result of the biggest investment the company has ever made in a single product. The new Ducati Scrambler 1100 adds a totally new dimension to the Scrambler world, merging performance and high quality finishes to the boundless freedom of expression and the fun to ride, with the dimensions and comfort associated with bigger bikes. In addition, the Multistrada 1260 takes the technological evolution of the Multistrada to the next level: a high resolution instrument panel, electronic gear shift and a big increase in mid-range torque make it the perfect sport tourer. A renewed 821 and the 959 Panigale Corse complete the new bikes for 2018.