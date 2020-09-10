DTNA launches Best Practice Library for Elite Support dealers

Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) announced today the launch of a new Best Practice Library, centralizing standardized best practices for processes across all areas of its dealer network, including service, parts, and truck sales. Freightliner and Western Star dealers with current Elite Support certification will have access to the library, which will continually evolve as the network collaborates to improve on best practices.

“The collaboration between DTNA and the dealerships is the foundation of the Elite Support network, creating insight to improved performance, implementation of better processes, and a commitment to provide an unmatched customer experience,” said Kevin Bangston, General Manager, Distribution Network Development, DTNA. “The Best Practice Library will enable faster decision-making and implementation of process improvements, create consistent knowledge sharing, reduce waste and boost efficiency, and most importantly – drive uptime for our customers.”

Elite Support dealers are required to demonstrate proficiency in 153 customer-focused performance standards aimed at achieving 24-hour or less repair turnaround, including Express Assessment, Express Repair, technician training, parts availability, and new truck sales processes. They must also employ on-site Continuous Improvement Coordinators (CICs) who master DTNA training curriculum and collectively host an average of 1,800 continuous improvement events throughout the dealer network each year. DTNA’s dealer network currently has 314 Elite Support locations, which account for nearly 85 percent of all parts and service volume.

“In a world full of change, it is up to the dealer network to be sure that we deliver a consistent and elite experience that reminds our customers we are here for them every step of the way,” said Sarah Dazey, CIC for Stoops Freightliner Dealer Family. “To be able to have all of these resources in one place, right in front of us, laying out the pathway to becoming a better dealership for our customers is very exciting.”

SOURCE: DTNA