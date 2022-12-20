DTNA applauds EPA’s proposed Clean Trucks Plan

Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) today announced its support of the proposed Clean Trucks Plan (CTP) recently released by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) today announced its support of the proposed Clean Trucks Plan (CTP) recently released by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The CTP sets challenging standards for the continued reduction of emissions from in-commerce medium- and heavy-duty vehicles while providing the nationwide consistency required for the efficient transport of goods on which the country and world depend.

“EPA’s Clean Trucks Plan sets challenging targets for our medium- and heavy-duty engines and vehicles,” said Sean Waters, vice president of product compliance and regulatory affairs at DTNA. “We’re ready to rise to meet the technological hurdles of the plan and help reduce emissions from conventionally-powered vehicles even further. This is an important and intermediary step on our pathway to the goal of offering exclusively CO2-neutral (in driving operation) medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles by 2039.”

Freight transportation provides the means for more than 70 percent of goods to arrive to market in the U.S., according to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics. As the nation’s largest manufacturer of Class 6-8 commercial vehicles, DTNA has a long history of working collaboratively and cooperatively with many stakeholders, including numerous federal and state regulatory agencies, to maintain U.S competitiveness and achieve the shared objectives of increased fleet efficiency and reduced greenhouse gas emissions.

