dSPACE 26th International Automobil-Elektronik Kongress 2022

On June 28 and 29, 2022, the International Automobil-Elektronik Kongress will be held in Ludwigsburg for the 26th time.

The networking congress has been the meeting place for top decision-makers in the electrics/electronics industry for many years and now also brings together automotive industry executives and key high-level managers from the tech industry to jointly shape the comprehensive customer experience needed for the vehicles of the future.

dSPACE hardware and software will be on show, and visitors will also have an opportunity to speak to dSPACE technical sales staff about current product innovations and solutions.

More information: https://www.automobil-elektronik-kongress.de/

SOURCE: dSPACE