DSM – repurchase of shares (30 June – 6 July 2017)

Royal DSM, a global science-based company active in health, nutrition and materials, has repurchased 218,403 of its own shares in the period from 30 June 2017 up to and including 6 July 2017 at an average price of €63.72. This is in accordance with the repurchase, covering existing option plans and stock dividends, announced on 13 March 2017. The consideration of this repurchase was €13.9 million.

The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 2,638,102 shares for a total consideration of €170.6 million.

