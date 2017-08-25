DSM – repurchase of shares (18 – 24 August 2017)

Royal DSM, a global science-based company active in health, nutrition and materials, has repurchased 185,837 of its own shares in the period from 18 August 2017 up to and including 24 August 2017 at an average price of €63.98. This is in accordance with the repurchase, covering existing option plans and stock dividends, announced on 14 August 2017. The consideration of this repurchase was €11.9 million.

The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 285,854 shares for a total consideration of €18.2 million.

For more detailed information see ‘Daily transaction details 1.6m Share Repurchase Program announced 14 Aug 2017’.

