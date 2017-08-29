DSM informs market on Patheon N.V.

Royal DSM, a global science-based company active in health, nutrition and materials, informs its stakeholders that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has completed the acquisition of Patheon N.V. (NYSE:PTHN), a company in which DSM held approximately 48.7 million ordinary shares.

Thermo Fisher has acquired all the shares of Patheon held by DSM for $35.00 per ordinary share in cash, resulting in a transaction payment to DSM of approximately $1.7 billion in cash. DSM has hedged the currency exposure of the transaction proceeds, thereby locking in cash proceeds of around €1.5 billion. The book value of DSM’s stake in Patheon is approximately €0.3 billion. The transaction will result in a net book profit of around €1.2bn in Q3 2017.

Together with the approximately €0.5 billion in cash that DSM already received in recent years, including the proceeds from the Initial Public Offering of Patheon, the total cash proceeds from the divestment of DSM’s custom manufacturing activities in Pharma in 2014 amount to approximately €2.0 billion.

DSM – Bright Science. Brighter Living.™

Royal DSM is a global science-based company active in health, nutrition and materials. By connecting its unique competences in life sciences and materials sciences DSM is driving economic prosperity, environmental progress and social advances to create sustainable value for all stakeholders simultaneously. DSM delivers innovative solutions that nourish, protect and improve performance in global markets such as food and dietary supplements, personal care, feed, medical devices, automotive, paints, electrical and electronics, life protection, alternative energy and bio-based materials. DSM and its associated companies deliver annual net sales of about €10 billion with approximately 25,000 employees. The company is listed on Euronext Amsterdam. More information can be found at www.dsm.com .

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.