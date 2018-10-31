DS store Eglinton awarded DS Automobiles’ ‘Entrepreneurial Award’

DS Automobiles has awarded one of its newest DS outlets in Eglinton, Northern Ireland as the winner of its ‘Entrepreneurial Award’ for outstanding achievement and for exceeding a host of criteria aimed at ensuring DS franchise holders drive for success.

DS Store Eglinton is the first outlet for DS cars in Northern Ireland and is led by Dealer Principal, Andrew Miller. This new DS Store was opened in April 2018 and has since grown its DS business quickly, both with new DS cars and with the DS Certified pre-owned stock. In September, DS Store Eglinton stood out as the number 1 among the DS Retailers of the UK in terms of deliveries of DS 7 CROSSBACK. In other areas of its business, DS Store Eglinton continues to attract a regular customer audience, supports DS Automobiles with initiatives and has signed a mutual-arrangement with local radio celebrity Pete Snodden to be its DS brand ambassador, here with a filmed review of the latest DS: Pete Snodden – radio host on Cool FM in Bangor NI drives DS 7 CROSSBACK.

Commenting on the accolade, Andrew Miller, Dealer Principal at DS Store Eglinton said; “In the last year we set ourselves a plan to think bigger, and in so doing invested in the quickly-emerging DS franchise, as we could see where this could lead. DS Automobiles was launched recently in 2015 and by being part of Groupe PSA means they have considerable resources at their disposal to both lead with innovative technologies and be premium, which as all entrepreneurs know means drawing a high dividend in terms of profitability. This we will continue to invest so that we can share our growth with our customers and the emerging DS range that is launching a new car every year to assemble a six-model range, all of which will offer electrified versions.

“For sure we have worked hard and taken some calculated risks, so to have been recognised, and within such a short space of time, means that our achievement of currently being the number one UK DS outlet is now the centre of focus on how business success can be achieved. Through a dedicated commitment and team ethic, primarily focussed on customer delight, and made easier by the outstanding DS products that we have seen, we are attracting great interest and desire for DS cars, we can see that if to succeed – you need a robust business plan, strong resolve and total commitment.”

Alain Descat, UK Managing Director at DS Automobiles, commented; “Entrepreneurship is a core value of DS Automobiles. As a new premium Brand with a unique mission, DS embodies French luxury in the automotive industry, and stands out by making a difference in every step of the customer journey. We rely on audacity, boldness, doing things differently, to build excellence. Andrew Miller and his colleagues at DS Store Eglinton have demonstrated outstanding entrepreneurial drive in many areas, visualising the opportunities that lie ahead and showing the way on how to optimise them.”

As a brand, DS Automobiles is moving fast. In 2018 it launched its first DS car of the second-generation range – with DS 7 CROSSBACK and in September reveals another for arrival in 2019 – with DS 3 CROSSBACK. More will follow annually, but in 2019 electrified versions will also be introduced, with DS 7 CROSSBACK E-TENSE 4X4 – a 300hp PHEV (Plug-in Hybrid petrol-Electric Vehicle) and DS 3 CROSSBACK E-TENSE – a 100% electric version with a 186-mile (WLTP – Worldwide harmonized Light vehicles Test Procedure cycle) / 280-mile (with the NEDC – New European Driving Cycle) range.

Since 1 July, DS became a dedicated franchise and the network of DS Stores and DS Salons has been recently developed and expanded with new outlets across the UK – rising from that time with 25 outlets to 35 by the third quarter with more opening in the weeks and months to come.

In parallel DS is introducing its exclusive ‘ONLY YOU, the DS Experience’ – a collection of services uniquely combined under one identity and combining a suite of customer experience services and benefits. The portfolio of services was built to delight customers, based on a thorough study of their expectations and influenced by luxury brands specialising in travel and lifestyle demands.

About DS AUTOMOBILES

Young French brand, DS Automobiles was launched in 2015. Its ambition is to embody, in the automotive industry, the French luxury know-how. Driven by its outstanding product heritage and avant-garde spirit, DS perpetuates the values of innovation and distinction inherited from the first DS, launched in 1955, and opens a new territory in the premium automotive market.

The first model of the second-generation DS range, DS 7 CROSSBACK, the SUV with innovative savoir-faire, opens a range of six global vehicles with one launch per year. Therefore, in September 2018, the DS brand presents its next – its new ‘Premium B SUV’, DS 3 CROSSBACK, the high-tech style icon, and with its 100% electric version E-TENSE.

Available in 2019, DS 7 CROSSBACK E-TENSE 4X4 – the PHEV hybrid powertrain by DS – and DS 3 CROSSBACK E-TENSE – the first ever full electric DS car – delivers the strategy of electrification availability over the entire range.

Designed for customers looking for a means to express themselves as individuals, DS cars stand apart through their avant-garde design, refinement in every detail, advanced technologies and dynamic serenity.

For its discerning customers, who demand personalisation and exclusivity, DS Automobiles has created ‘ONLY YOU, the DS experience’, as a programme of exclusive services for a unique brand experience.

DS models are distributed via DS STORES and DS SALONS, comprising the new network exclusive to DS Automobiles. In the first half of 2018, 140 showrooms were opened around the world and the brand has 345 sites open by the end of June 2018, including DS WORLD PARIS, its flagship at 33 Rue François 1er in Paris.

