DS N°8: The invitation to electric travel is available to order

The new DS Automobiles flagship with up to 750 km of combined range (WLTP cycle) is now available to order

DS N°8: A model of “Aero efficiency”

Inspired by the DS AERO SPORT LOUNGE concept, DS N°8 conveys a progressive approach to great French coachbuilding. DS N°8 is fully in line with the avant-garde of the original DS introduced in 1955, whose 70th anniversary DS Automobiles is currently celebrating with a special exhibition at Retromobile.

Bursting with refinement and technology, DS N°8’s design is a forecast for the future and a manifesto of the French Art of Travel.

The quest for efficiency with DS N°8 clearly inspired its design with taut and tapered lines.

Each part of the bodywork has been scrutinised in the wind tunnel, as well as the design of its large 740 mm diameter wheels, hunting to optimise the slightest dm2 of SCx, until a range increase of 60 km WLTP was reached.

This feat of technology was achieved without compromising the exterior design’s attractiveness.

At the front, for example, DS N°8 implements an innovative and enthralling light signature through an illuminated and aero-efficient grille, the DS LUMINASCREEN, and headlamps consisting of three modules outlined by 8 LEDs that pick up the Clous de Paris pattern.

The front and rear DS LIGHTBLADE complete this signature. Beyond their aerodynamic contribution, they allow the car to be visually placed on the road and emphasise its width by asserting its stature, while making DS N°8 identifiable from more than 100 metres away.

Up to 350 hp and 750 km of range, motors and batteries made in France

DS N°8 comes with three 100% electric drivetrains developing 230 hp, 245 hp and 350 hp, the latter fitted with two motors and four-wheel drive. DS N°8’s electric motors are produced in Trémery (57, France) by Emotors, a joint venture which the Stellantis Group is a shareholder in.

All drivetrains enjoy a one-off power boost that brings an additional 30 hp to the FWD version – i.e. 260 hp – 35 hp to the FWD LONG RANGE version – i.e. 280 hp – and 25 hp to the AWD LONG RANGE version ‑ i.e. 375 hp.

DS N°8 is extremely swift and offers first-rate acceleration. The FWD version accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 7.7 seconds, the FWD Long Range in 7.8 seconds, while the DS N°8 AWD Long Range requires only 5.4 seconds for the same exercise. Regardless of drivetrain, DS N°8’s top speed is self-limited to 190 km/h.

DS N°8 is available with two battery capacities, whose NMC (Nickel-Manganese-Cobalt) cells are produced in Billy-Berclau Douvrin (62, France). The first offers a usable capacity of 74 kWh and is fitted to DS N°8 FWD (230 hp). The second, with a usable capacity of 97.2 kWh, is available in the FWD LONG RANGE (245 hp) and AWD LONG RANGE (350 hp) versions.

DS N°8 FWD LONG RANGE manages a combined range of 750 km (WLTP cycle) with a consumption of 15.9 kWh/100 km. It also boasts an impressive urban driving range of 909 km (WLTP cycle). This excellent range was achieved through a remarkable 0.24 Cx for an SCx of 0.63 dm².

The combined WLTP ranges of DS N°8 FWD and DS N°8 AWD Long Range hit 550 km and 688 km respectively.

For longer journeys, the DS N°8’s 160 kW charging power allows it to go from 20 to 80% battery in just 27 minutes, i.e. recovering 450 km of range; DS N°8 can also get back up to 200 km of range in just 10 minutes.

For everyday journeys, DS N°8 has an 11 kW on-board charger (alternating current). This means a charging time of around 8hours 50 (depending on battery capacity) to go from 20 to 80% charge at a common 7.4 kW single-phase Wallbox. This duration can be reduced to 6 hours with a three-phase 11 kW Wallbox. Note that DS N°8 is fitted with intelligent battery management, allowing the charge to be automatically stopped at 80% to extend the performance and durability of the cells.

The art of travel is a DS Automobiles signature

With DS N°8, DS Automobiles is revisiting the rules of automotive luxury by combining technology and innovation with craftsperson’s expertise. The DS N°8 interior thus embodies comfort, serenity and French luxury.

The wide dashboard wraps around the occupants and exemplifies the seamless spirit (“Seamless Design”). The purity of its design combines a high level of expertise (“High Craft”) and advanced technology (“High-Tech”), which bears witness to a perfect chemistry between DS Automobiles technology and expertise in using material.

The Clous de Paris embossed inserts on the steering wheel and air vents, as well as the pearl stitching on the dashboard and armrests, iconic Brand features, are still present.

Together with the Nappa leather watchstrap upholstery, these fundamentals underline the exclusivity of DS Automobiles interiors.

The high-performance thermal glass roof bathes the cabin in natural light, creating a serene and welcoming ambiance. This balance is supplemented by DS N°8’s benchmark acoustic treatment.

With optimised aerodynamics, laminated glass and careful soundproofing, every trip on board becomes a journey in first class.

DS N°8 features DS IRIS SYSTEM 2.0, a smart and connected device

A new-generation multimedia device used by DS Automobiles, DS IRIS SYSTEM 2.0 can be controlled using speech recognition or through the large 16-inch touchscreen via its very intuitive interface like a smartphone. Its flash and RAM memories have been multiplied by 2 and 1.5 respectively, and the screen’s speed of response has been doubled. DS IRIS SYSTEM 2.0 provides free access for 3 years to the CONNECT PLUS PACK and its multiple connected services such as ChatGPT and even EV ROUTING, which constantly optimises travel and charging time thanks to real-time interaction with the navigation.

Serenity as always but this time dynamic too, DS N°8’s intelligence is at the driver’s service with its innovative technology. The DS DRIVE ASSIST 2.0 system is a further step towards semi-autonomous driving, with advanced semi-automatic lane change and the PREDICTIVE ACC function that adapts the speed according to the road profile and speed limits.

Steadfastly avant-garde, DS N°8 also stands out with DS PIXEL VISION, headlights that reach more than 500 metres, DS ACTIVE SCAN SUSPENSION, a camera that analyses the road and sends information to the controlled suspension, NIGHT VISION, which allows you to see as well at night as in daylight, and digital rearview (only a partial list).

Range structure: a simplified customer journey

DS N°8 is being offered with two specification levels: PALLAS and ÉTOILE.

The PALLAS trim, available in FWD and FWD Long range, offers a very complete range of equipment, including the DS IRIS SYSTEM with 3D connected navigation, wireless Android Auto and Apple Carplay, a wireless smartphone charger, four USB sockets, two in the front and two in the rear, keyless entry and start, front, lateral and rear parking sensors associated to a reversing camera, regenerative braking that can be adjusted via paddles on the steering wheel, laminated and acoustic glass, privacy glass at the rear, dual-zone automatic air conditioning, multi-ambient lighting, and also front and rear mats, stainless steel door sill protectors and much more.

The ÉTOILE specification, available on FWD, FWD Long Range and AWD Long Range, stands out for its DS LUMINASCREEN grille and adds, for example, the alarm with deadlocking and electric child locks, DS DRIVE ASSIST 2.0, DS PIXEL LED VISION, digital driver’s mirror, 360 Vision, power tailgate with hands-free access and the DS EXTENDED HEAD UP DISPLAY.

In addition to this standard equipment, DS Automobiles is offering two Packs on each specification:

To supplement the high-tech equipment offered on each trim, the Tech Pack and the Absolute Tech Pack are available on PALLAS and ÉTOILE respectively.

For even more seating comfort, heating comfort and practicality, the Comfort Pack (on PALLAS) and the Absolute Comfort Pack (on ÉTOILE) are also offered as an option.

Sustainability at the heart of DS N°8’s choice of materials

DS N°8 is available in five colours, three of which are new: TOPAZ BLUE, PALLADIUM GREY and ALABASTER WHITE, added to which are CRYSTAL PEARL and PERLA NERA BLACK.

In addition, a black roof (including roof arches) or an extended DS bi-tone that includes the bonnet are available as options.

The extended bi-tone emphasises the character and accentuates the elegance of DS N°8’s silhouette.

The “Paintjet” technology used to create the bi-tone bonnet’s black surface is a world first in mass production. Its application process does not require a curing phase and thereby keeps down greenhouse gas emissions.

DS N°8 provides a striking choice of interior harmonies to accompany the PALLAS and ÉTOILE specifications.

The new Eternal Blue harmony is the signature colour of DS N°8’s interior.

The “DS Pearl Grey and Eternal Blue canvas”, “DS Basalt Black canvas” and “Eternal Blue Alcantara®” settings are “animal free” and mainly made of recycled materials.

The “Chestnut Brown Nappa Leather” and “Basalt Black Nappa Leather” settings are made with smooth and supple premium leathers that are vegetable-tanned with olive leaf.

SOURCE: Stellantis