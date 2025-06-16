DS N°8, The electric journey starts now

The new DS Automobiles flagship with up to 750 km of combined range (WLTP cycle) is hitting the road for its official international test drive

DS N°8 is the purest expression of the French Art of Electric Travel. It is a model of aero-efficiency that translates into a progressive vision of the great French coachbuilders, in the vein of the DS AERO SPORT LOUNGE concept that inspired it. With its taut and tapered lines, DS N°8 is avant-garde and marks a turning point in contemporary automotive design. An SUV coupe with an assertive design, DS N°8 boasts a strong identity combining charisma, daring, fluidity and efficiency. Its generous dimensions (4.82 m long, 1.90 m wide, 1.58 m high, 2.90 m wheelbase) give it a striking presence on the road, while its interior offers space and ambience that redefine the standards of the segment.

The front of DS N°8 highlights the DS LUMINASCREEN grille, a genuine light signature that brings the car to life. The PIXEL LED VISION 3.0 headlamps adapt their beam in real time to traffic conditions, for optimal illumination without dazzling other road users. The vertical DS LIGHTBLADE completes this signature.

The dynamic profile is highlighted by flush-fitting door handles, lines that play with the airflow and up to 21-inch wheels.

At the rear, the vertical DS LIGHTBLADE section of the lights ensures perfect visual consistency with the front and strengthens DS N°8’s high-tech roots. Each part of the bodywork has been designed to contribute to its aerodynamic efficiency (0.24 Cx and SCx of 0.63 dm2), making it possible to achieve ranges that are among the best on the market.

“At a time when our industry is undergoing a revolution, DS Automobiles is at the forefront. With DS N°8, the Brand is part of the energy transition offering sustainable and uncompromising mobility in an environment that’s driven by the French Art of Travel. The women and men of DS Automobiles have chosen materials and technology that position our new flagship in this field.” Xavier Peugeot –DS Automobiles CEO

A high-fashion interior

DS N°8 is unveiling a refined interior exuding an impression of comfort and serenity. All the available settings feature high-quality materials, including a new marbled aluminium with remarkable thickness and finish, highlighted on the dashboard of the Jules Verne Collection. The interior of DS N°8 is a real sensory cocoon with instantly tangible qualities. The care given to materials, textures, light and acoustics transforms each journey into a soothing experience.

The interior is designed with high-quality materials such as olive leaf-tanned Nappa leather (using a traditional non-toxic and completely biodegradable method), as well as Alcantara® made from 68% recycled content. The design of the dashboard is fluid, unified and illustrates a sense of seamlessness (“seamless design”). The Clous de Paris embossed inserts, on the steering wheel and air vents, as well as the pearl stitching on the dashboard and armrests are the Brand’s identifying features. Along with the Nappa leather watchstrap upholstery, these fundamentals underline the exclusivity of the DS Automobiles designed interiors.

The wrap-around front seats use high-density foams. They are massaging, cooled and heated (like the steering wheel) and incorporate the DS NECK WARMER, a device that blows warm air on the back of the neck. The rear space also provides a high level of postural and thermal comfort (including with the large panoramic glass roof): the 30° inclined backrests, 84 cm headroom and 2.90 m wheelbase ensure first-class comfort.

DS N°8 is equipped with two screens, including a 12.25-inch HD instrument cluster complemented by the DS EXTENDED HEAD-UP DISPLAY, a head-up display that projects relevant and non-intrusive information such as speed or mapping including the route, through the windscreen into the driver’s field of vision. The 16-inch central screen, that can be customised like the instrument cluster and the DS EXTENDED HEAD-UP DISPLAY, is perfectly integrated into the dashboard. It gives access to functions that can be controlled by DS IRIS SYSTEM 2.0 extended speech recognition and works with the same seamlessness and responsiveness as a smartphone.

Impressive carrying capacity

DS N°8 offers numerous ergonomic storage spaces in several places in the cabin, but also provides substantial boot roo – up to 620 litres under the shelf – in a cube shape that makes it easy to use. The tailgate, with power opening adjustable over a large range (185 cm under the tailgate), allows users easy access to the boot. The depth of the space – 1.16 m – allows you to carry long objects without the need to fold down the rear seat backrests.

ELECTRA® 3D sound system by FOCAL

DS Automobiles and premium French audio specialist FOCAL have continued their collaboration to develop 3D sound with the integration of 14 speakers throughout the cabin and a 690W amplifier for a uniquely immersive experience. In DS N°8, the speaker grilles have merged with the aluminium door panel trim. To achieve the appropriate sound penetration and the necessary precision of the graphics on the aluminium, DS Automobiles used laser technology that is unprecedented in the automotive world. The system is supplemented by two speakers at roof level that contribute to the clear and immersive sound in three dimensions and at different levels (intense, immersive or light) of DS N°8’s audio system.

Electric performance and driving experience

DS N°8 offers three 100% electric powertrains manufactured in France (in Trémery, 57), by a joint venture in which Stellantis is a shareholder. They are suitable for all uses.

FWD 230 hp, with a 73.7 kWh battery for a range of up to 550 km (WLTP),

with a 73.7 kWh battery for a range of up to 550 km (WLTP), FWD Long Range 245 hp, with a 97.2 kWh battery allowing up to 750 km of range (WLTP),

with a 97.2 kWh battery allowing up to 750 km of range (WLTP), AWD Long Range 350 hp all-wheel drive, providing up to 688 km of range (WLTP) on a single charge.

All these powertrains feature a one-time power boost that brings an additional 30 hp to the FWD version, i.e. 260 hp; 35 hp to the FWD LONG RANGE version, i.e. 280 hp; and 25 hp to the AWD LONG RANGE version, i.e. 375 hp.

DS N°8 provides first-class acceleration. The FWD version accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 7.7 seconds, the FWD Long Range in 7.8 seconds, while DS N°8 AWD Long Range only needs 5.4 seconds for the same exercise. Regardless of powertrain, DS N°8’s top speed is self-limited to 190 km/h.

Charging of the Long Range battery, whose Nickel-Manganese-Cobalt cells are also manufactured in France (at Billy-Berclau Douvrin, 62), is as fast as it is practical: DS N°8 takes up to 160 kW in direct current, thus recovering 200 km of range in 10 minutes. With that in mind, charging from 20% to 80% is done in 27 minutes. For everyday use, an 11 kW embedded charger allows efficient charging at home or at public charging points.

Multimedia and connected services

DS N°8 incorporates several technologies and features designed to lighten the driver’s mental load. For example, the EV Routing via DS IRIS SYSTEM 2.0 simplifies trip planning. EV Routing allows you to display and plan routes taking into account the stops needed for charging, also anticipating charging times and stops. For longer journeys, EV Routing adds the desired state of charge on arrival. EV Routing uses real-time static and dynamic DS N°8 data, such as battery consumption and state of charge, to provide accurate and up-to-date information.

Trip planning with e-Routes: through the MyDS app, drivers can also use the e-Routes app to plan their journeys and view the information on N°8’s central display via CarPlay or Android Auto, again taking into account charging stops and actual consumption. This feature is another way to plan and predict N°8’s energy needs with complete peace of mind.

Simplified charging: DS N°8 offers convenient and quick charging solutions and access to an extensive network of charging points such as Free2Move Charge, which offers extensive coverage and convenient solutions for electric vehicle users. Free2Move Charge offers more than 800,000 charging points across Europe, including more than 135,000 rapid charging points. The Free2Move Charge app allows you to locate charging points, find out the power and cost of energy, control charging sessions and pay straight from the app. Free2Move Charge also offers home-charging solutions, with products and services adapted for easy everyday charging.

Battery preconditioning: in cold weather, battery preconditioning helps optimise charging time by preheating the battery before stopping at a charging point. It can be activated either via the MyDS app, automatically (linked to activating EV ROUTING), or manually on the central display.

A driving experience embodying dynamic serenity

Immersion in the French Art of Travel starts with the Proximity Keyless Entry and Start function which unlocks the car and activates the power flush-fitting door handles on approaching the car. The driver then sees the wraparound seats with high-density foam, and also the new X-shaped steering wheel inspired by the Brand’s latest concept cars. Its design breaks established rules, while its increased ergonomics offer the driver new grip zones that contribute to driving pleasure.

Occupants also benefit from the mood lighting, the quality of the screens and the precision of the graphics chosen by DS Automobiles’ engineers and designers.

From the very first metres driven, the benchmark soundproofing accompanied by elaborate aerodynamics, a full acoustic treatment and laminated glass isolate the occupants in a hushed atmosphere.

Regardless of the powertrain chosen, the power and torque available from start-up allow DS N°8 to be easily slotted into the traffic flow. Performance made possible by perfectly controlled traction, in both two- and four-wheel drive. The handling of DS N°8 has been developed by DS Automobiles engineers whose objective was to find the best compromise between comfort and handling. Thus, DS N°8 demonstrates agility at all times while maintaining occupant peace of mind. It takes advantage of the DS ACTIVE SCAN SUSPENSION system, which analyses the road ahead via an on-board camera and independently adapts its dampers in real time. This exclusive technology offers a great feeling of smoothness while ensuring remarkable dynamic precision.

DS DRIVE ASSIST 2.0 contributes to the notion of serenity with a level 2 semi-autonomous driving system capable of managing lane changes, adapting speed to the curvature of the road and keeping the vehicle in the centre of the lane.

In dark conditions, driving DS N°8 provides the same level of confidence with DS NIGHT VISION. This system improves visibility at night thanks to an infrared camera located in the bumper. DS N°8 can thus spot pedestrians and animals up to 300 metres ahead.

In all weathers, vision in DS N°8 is enhanced by DS MATRIX LED VISION headlamps, which combine matrix and directional lights for optimal lighting quality and extremely neat aesthetics. The DS MATRIX LED VISION headlamps are composed of three LED modules that adapt to traffic conditions, steering wheel angle, speed and weather conditions with five pre-set modes: city, countryside, motorway, bad weather and fog. They also allow you to drive constantly on main beam headlights without ever dazzling other road users. Thanks to the camera in the upper part of the windscreen, these smart headlamps automatically adapt their light beam according to the traffic conditions with a range of almost 300 metres with no dazzling.

Day or night, whatever the type of road, whatever the weather, serenity and dynamism invariably make up the driving DNA of DS N°8.

Prices

A full range for a bespoke experience

DS N°8 is already available to order, at extremely competitive prices.

DS N°8 PALLAS FWD 230 hp: 59,200 €

DS N°8 PALLAS FWD LONG RANGE 245 hp: 63,300 €

DS N°8 ETOILE FWD 230 hp: 66,480 €

DS N°8 ETOILE FWD LONG RANGE 245 hp: 70,900 €

DS N°8 ETOILE AWD LONG RANGE 350 hp: 74,600 €

DS N°8 JULES VERNE FWD LONG RANGE 245 hp from 76,600 €

DS N°8 JULES VERNE AWD LONG RANGE 350 hp from 80,300 €

Equipment and options

DS N°8 is available with two trim levels, PALLAS and ETOILE, which the JULES VERNE Collection is added to.

The PALLAS trim, available in FWD and FWD Long range, provides a very full range of equipment, with DS IRIS SYSTEM including 3D connected navigation, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a wireless smartphone charger, four USB sockets (two in the front and two in the rear), Proximity Keyless Entry and Start, front, side and rear parking sensors combined with the reversing camera, regenerative braking that can be configured in 3 stages via paddles on the steering wheel, laminated and acoustic glass, rear privacy glass, dual-zone automatic climate control, multi-coloured ambient lighting, and also front and rear floor mats, stainless steel door sills and much else besides.

The ETOILE trim, available on FWD, FWD Long Range and AWD Long Range, stands out through its DS LUMINASCREEN grille and adds, for example, the alarm with deadlocking and power child locks, DS DRIVE ASSIST 2.0, DS PIXEL LED VISION, digital interior mirror, 360 Vision, power tailgate with hands-free access and DS EXTENDED HEAD UP DISPLAY.

In addition to this standard equipment, DS Automobiles offers two Packs on each specification:

To enhance the high-tech content offered on each trim, the Tech Pack and Absolute Tech Pack are available on PALLAS and ETOILE trims respectively.

For even more postural, thermal and practical comfort, the Comfort Pack (on PALLAS) and the Absolute Comfort Pack (on ETOILE) are also available as options.

DS N°8 is available in five colours, three of which are new: TOPAZ BLUE, PALLADIUM GREY and ALABASTER WHITE, in addition to CRYSTAL PEARL and PERLA NERA BLACK.

In addition, a black roof (including the roof arches) or extended DS bi-tone on the bonnet are available as options.

The extended bi-tone boosts character and accentuates the elegance of DS N°8’s shape.

DS N°8 JULES VERNE is available in two variants of electric powertrain: FWD LONG RANGE and AWD LONG RANGE. The Nappa Leather and Eternal Blue Alcantara® seats are heated and cooled. At the front, they are also powered, massaging and fitted with DS NECKWARMER.

DS N°8 JULES VERNE is equipped with a wide range of standard equipment in addition to those offered on ETOILE: black 21” Cassiopeia alloy wheels, heated steering wheel and windscreen, panoramic glass roof, contrasting black roof, the Electra 3D by FOCAL® audio system, DS DRIVER ATTENTION MONITORING and DS NIGHT VISION.

DS N°8 JULES VERNE is available in two colours: TOPAZ BLUE and CRYSTAL PEARL. In addition, extended DS duo-tone on the bonnet is available as an option.

SOURCE: Stellantis