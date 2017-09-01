Ds Automobiles launches the UK’s first contactless payment car key, powered by bPay

DS Automobiles has launched the DS 3 Connected

Chic contactless payment car key, powered by bPay. The 2-in-1 device is the first of its kind in production and integrates the bPay payment chip, which harnesses Radio-Frequency IDentification (RFID) technology, to turn the existing DS 3 car key into a convenient way to pay.

Customers who purchase a DS 3 Connected Chic model throughout September will receive the integrated car key, allowing them to make safe and fast purchases up to the eligible spending limit of £30 at more than 490,000 locations across the UK. Customers will also be able to track their spending, top up their balance, and take control to block or cancel the contactless payment element using the dedicated bPay app available on iPhone or Android devices.

Mark Blundell, UK Marketing Director at DS Automobiles UK said; “At DS we’re always looking at how we can credibly complement our customer’s active lifestyles, where staying connected and being able to easily interact with the world is key. With the combination of connectivity features integrated into DS 3 Connected Chic models, and the ability to make those must have purchases by using one integrated device – with the DS contactless payment car key, we really feel we have achieved this.”

DS 3 Connected Chic is the new well-equipped trim level model, offering an attractive and compelling mix of stylish design and modern technological features. DS 3 is a stylish design, with highlights that include17-inch black diamond-cut ‘Aphrodite’ alloy wheels, automatic air-conditioning and eMyWay satellite navigation. In addition, drivers can easily stay connected due to the mirror screen technology with Mirror Link® and Apple CarPlay™ which replicates the driver’s smartphone screen onto the 7-inch colour touchscreen in the centre console. Overall, DS 3 Connected Chic represents outstanding value for discerning customers given its significant specification advantage over the DS 3 Chic for a relatively small increase in monthly payment.

DS 3 Connected Chic models start from £15,775 OTR with the PureTech 82 manual version available from £199/month with a 3-year warranty, DS roadside assistance, and contactless payment key. For more information on DS 3 Connected Chic, visit the DS Website http://www.dsautomobiles.co.uk/ds-models/ds-3/design/ds-3-connected-chic

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.