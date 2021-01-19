Ds Automobiles launches selling online platform with exclusive DS Concierge service

DS Automobiles has launched a new selling online platform, designed to make digital purchases as simple and just as refined as visiting its showrooms in person. The intuitive and bespoke online selling platform allows buyers to get a personal shopping experience, all from the comfort of their own home thanks to an all-new DS Concierge service.

The new Concierge service allows buyers to digitally connect to a DS expert who can fully assist them with their entire purchase. From browsing the website and using the car configurator, to personalising their finance options, valuing their part exchange, selecting their preferred retailer, placing an order online, and a home delivery service, the DS Concierge service helps buyers every step of the way.

Complimenting the existing Virtual Showroom which allows buyers to set up a viewing of the vehicle they’re interested in, the Concierge service is the latest in DS Automobile’s ongoing evolution of innovative digital tools; providing a seamless transition between its digital and physical showrooms. The DS Concierge service will extend to the brand’s boutique showrooms across the country when they’re allowed to open, giving buyers the opportunity to choose whether to complete their purchase in person or online.

Part of its commitment to offering a high-end customer journey, this service offers buyers the luxury of choice with their purchasing experience, with both in-person and digital options at each stage of the journey.

Jules Tilstone, Managing Director, DS Automobiles, said: “As an agile brand we have the capability to do things differently and meet fast evolving customer needs. With our new online platform and DS Concierge service, we can support customers through each stage of the purchase journey, all from the comfort of their home. When our showrooms reopen, customers can then choose between a digital or an in-person service, or a mix of the two.”

With a growing range of vehicles to choose from, the online platform will allow buyers to choose from the entire DS range, both between its electric, petrol and diesel models. The new platform gives buyers access to the latest offers on DS models, including the new DS 3 CROSSBACK which starts from £299 per month on a personal finance lease.

In light of the COVID-19 crisis, strict processes are to be followed with the DS Concierge service to protect staff, and all home deliveries will be conducted while observing safe hygiene and social distancing guidelines, with personal protective equipment provided to drivers.

