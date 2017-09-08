DS Automobiles launches scrappage scheme in the UK

DS Automobiles UK has launched a new scrappage scheme that encourages customers to replace their older, less efficient cars with new, modern and more efficient Euro 6 DS models.

Customers who have owned a vehicle of any make for more than 90 days, which was originally registered before 31 December 2010, can trade it in and receive a scrappage allowance of between £3,500 and £5,500 (including VAT) off the price of selected new petrol or diesel powered DS cars. To qualify for the DS Scrappage Scheme, all new DS vehicles must be ordered and registered by 31 December 2017.

All vehicles part-exchanged under the scheme will be scrapped and recycled by CarTakeBack™, the DS brand’s approved vehicle car recycling partner in the UK.

Vehicles recycled by CarTakeBack™ are treated in an environmentally friendly manner, with all hazardous materials such as oil, batteries and tyres being disposed of responsibly. Processing by CarTakeBack™ will ensure that a DVLA Certificate of Destruction (COD) is issued for every vehicle recycled through the scheme.

The DS Scrappage Scheme cannot be used in conjunction with any other existing customer offer, however, retail customers will be able to benefit from dedicated Elect 3 PCP finance at 6.9% APR over 37 or 48 months.

The DS Scrappage Scheme will be marketed nationally and will be available at participating Dealers.

Summary of DS Scrappage Scheme allowances (Euro 6 petrol and diesel models);

DS Automobiles Model Scrappage Discount Including VAT* DS 3 (excludes Performance, Performance Black & B.R.M models) £3,500 DS 3 CABRIO (excludes Performance, Performance Black models) £4,500 DS 4 hatchback coupé £5,000 DS 4 CROSSBACK £5,000 DS 5 executive hatchback £5,500

Arnaud Leclerc, DS Brand Development Director, said; “The DS Scrappage Scheme makes it possible for many owners of older petrol and diesel vehicles to upgrade to a brand new, lower-emissions DS car. The benefits extend far beyond the range of engines too, the rate of change in terms of driver aids, on-board comfort and connectivity means that renewing a pre-2011 model and moving up to a new DS now represents even greater value-for-money. This important new initiative is fully in line with DS Automobiles and PSA Group commitments to develop and promote latest-generation, more efficient models for the benefit of our customers and the environment.”

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.