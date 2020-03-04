DS Automobiles: Invitation: you have a rendez-vous with DS 9 & DS AERO SPORT LOUNGE

After the cancellation of the Geneva International Motor Show, DS 9 and the DS AERO SPORT LOUNGE concept car are making their public debut from Paris as part of an Internet broadcast.

Rendez-vous on Wednesday 4 March at 5pm on DS Automobiles’ social networks.

The DS Automobiles programme takes on a new form with the cancellation of the Geneva International Motor Show. The DS 9 saloon and the DS AERO SPORT LOUNGE concept car will be presented to the public on Wednesday 4 March at 5pm on DS Automobiles’ social networks.

The first large premium French saloon unveiled in more than half a century, DS 9 is highly sophisticated and packed with technology, and embodies the DS French excellence in a rapidly evolving car market. Benefitting from the latest E-TENSE PHEV (Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle) powertrain up to 360hp, 4WD, DS 9 is driving forward this combined propulsion in anticipation of lower CO2 requirements.

With a length of 4.93 metres, width of 1.85 metres and large 690mm diameter wheels and tyres, DS 9 uses a new version of the EMP2 (Efficient Modular Platform 2) architecture with a longer wheelbase not used with a saloon car before, which greatly benefits the rear passenger space. Its design has a sleek silhouette with a steeply raked rear window, fastback style. The sophistication of quality materials integrated on wide open surfaces, with a dashboard completely swathed in Nappa Leather and the watchstrap design of the seats supplements the care that’s been taken over every detail. The crystal-shaped touch-sensitive buttons, the Alcantara® that covers the roof lining and the sun visors, and door handles that are wrapped by hand in leather invite you to touch and appreciate or feel them.

DS AERO SPORT LOUNGE inaugurates a new vehicle silhouette, intended to enhance aerodynamic efficiency as a vector of avant-garde and desirability. It pushes the limits of the luxury car into a world that’s high-tech and sophisticated, where the instrument display is discarded to make room for high quality materials. As a result of a technical partnership with Ultraleap, an augmented gesture control creates strong natural tactile feedback with the development of intelligent, three-dimensional ultrasound which enables interaction that’s as simple as magic.

Worked with vision and generosity, DS AERO SPORT LOUNGE links the aesthetics of Kant with the poetics of Aristotle. The perception of beauty through the senses provokes emotions. The touch of materials such as straw marquetry, satin cotton and a three-material microfibre shaped by artists / craftsmen, the display of images carried without a screen, the expression of useful and functional transform the story of the future of the automobile with respect to the likelihood.

SOURCE: DS Automobiles