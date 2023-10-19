DS Automobiles integrates ChatGPT

A revolution in the automotive world, ChatGPT, the best-known generative artificial intelligence model, is coming to DS Automobiles, the first in Europe

ChatGPT is a generative artificial intelligence model. This technology uses language models to understand and generate a natural and fluid interaction. By learning from huge amounts of data, ChatGPT can answer an impressive variety of questions and provide accurate and relevant information.

DS IRIS SYSTEM, available across the entire DS 3, DS 4, DS 7 and DS 9 range, is now enriched with ChatGPT AI to enable users to enjoy a revolutionary conversational experience onboard the vehicle, ensuring the access to useful information and the ability to complete a multitude of tasks. Thanks to the integration of this new feature, the DS onboard voice recognition system takes on a new dimension by becoming a digital assistant devoted to the travel experience.

What if you were to ask DS IRIS SYSTEM it what you could visit during an afternoon in Bordeaux, to list the most beautiful works kept at the Louvre Museum, to invent a quiz on your favourite subject, or even to create a children’s story? All these ideas, and much more, can now be topics of conversation with your DS. Indeed, integrated into DS IRIS SYSTEM, ChatGPT offers a whole new dimension for interaction between the driver and the vehicle.

To use it, simply speak to DS IRIS SYSTEM by saying “OK IRIS” or by pressing the special button on the steering wheel. Voice interaction then starts safely, without you taking your eyes off the road or hands off the wheel.

“Our mission at DS is to provide our customers with a unique onboard experience. As pioneers in the integration of ChatGPT into the automotive world, we are making a generative artificial intelligence that is fluid, intuitive and immersive accessible, transforming every trip into a unique journey. It is a high-tech revolution with unlimited potential that is part of one of the greatest 21st century societal transformations.”

Olivier François, Head of DS Automobiles

“Even knowing all the inner workings and binary computations that allow ChatGPT to interact with its user, there is a certain fascination with how this conversational artificial intelligence model works. Its ability to interact is certainly one of the most striking applications of AI of the past year around the world. Since ChatGPT has been available, we’ve worked to integrate it into our own systems. And we are pleased to be the first to offer this innovation in Europe. This development is part of Stellantis’ strategic focus, within the Dare Forward 2030 strategy.”

Yves Bonnefont, Stellantis Chief Software Officer

DS Automobiles inaugurates “SoundHound AI powered by ChatGPT” pilot phase within Stellantis to assess the customer experience for the first 20,000 requests. The integration of ChatGPT with DS IRIS SYSTEM is offered at no extra cost over a six-month period, if the subscription is taken out between 19 October 2023 and 29 February 2024 on DS 3, DS 4, DS 7 and DS 9. This feature, which can be instantly activated remotely through the DS Services Store, is available on all DS models equipped with DS IRIS SYSTEM and can be accessed in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain and Italy, in each of the languages of these countries.

