DS Automobiles exhibits its all-electric single-seater at the Viva Technology show

Viva Technology, the biggest European show dedicated to technology and innovation, will open its doors tomorrow at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles

The eighth edition of the Viva Technology show will take place at the Paris Expo (Porte de Versailles) in France from May 22-25. An unmissable event for the key players in innovation, VivaTech covers themes that range from artificial intelligence to mobility, as well as the environment.

DS Automobiles is particularly delighted to participate in this important showcase, as a benchmark when it comes to electric technology, as well as being the holder of an exceptional record of achievement in Formula E since 2015: four championship titles, 16 wins, 50 podiums, and 23 pole positions.

The premium brand from the Stellantis Group will display its DS E-TENSE FE23 ‘Grand Gala’, which finished on the podium of the Monaco E-Prix on April 27. Designed and developed by DS Performance, the competition arm of DS Automobiles, the DS E-TENSE FE23 is the fastest electric single-seater in the world – reaching a top speed on 280kph on street circuits – which showcases the most advanced technologies seen in electric motorsport. The DS E-TENSE FE23 can recover more than 40% of energy under braking, with four regenerative wheels that are linked to two electric powerplants (250 kW at the front and 350kW at the rear).

Driven by Frenchman Jean-Eric Vergne (Formula E’s only two-time champion) and 2022 champion Stoffel Vandoorne from Belgium, the DS E-TENSE FE23 is among the most emblematic cars competing on Season 10 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

Thanks to all the experience accumulated in Formula E, DS Automobiles is spearheading a clear technology transfer towards roadgoing electrified vehicles. This move has become even more important now that the French manufacturer is accelerating its electrification programme, in order to anticipate the profound changes in the automotive industry.

The DS E-TENSE FE23 will be displayed in Hall 1 (stand D52) at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles.

