DS Automobiles’ diesels achieve RDE2 compliance before deadline

All new DS Automobiles’ diesel engines are now RDE2 certified before all new cars are required to meet the tough new emissions standards, providing significant potential savings to business buyers.

These new diesel engines, including the 1.5L BlueHDi 100 with 6-speed manual transmission in the all-new DS 3 CROSSBACK and DS 7 CROSSBACK with the 2.0L BlueHDi 180 have been certified to meet the latest RDE2 standards. Under European Union legislation, all new cars (and vans) must meet the second phase of the Real Driving Emissions (RDE) testing standards by January 2021. Diesel cars that meet the RDE2 standards are currently exempt from a 4% surcharge to Benefit-in-Kind (BIK) company car tax rates, bringing significant savings to company car owners and fleet operators.

The Real Driving Emissions test is used to determine Nitrogen Oxide (NOx) emissions under real world driving – with vehicle emissions measured through a Portable Emissions Measurement System (PEMS). Since September 2019, all new cars and vans sold in the UK have had to meet a maximum allowance of 168mg/km NOx emissions under RDE testing. However, from January 2021 onwards, the RDE2 standards mean new cars will only be allowed to pollute up to 120mg/km NOx under real world driving.

Alain Descat, Managing Director, DS Automobiles UK, said: “Our Diesel-powered models are an important part of our product strategy and drive to lowest emissions. We are delighted that this new classification further cements DS as among the best of industry-leading producers with high efficiency. Diesel gives drivers excellent drivability, excellent fuel economy and low CO2 emissions. DS Automobiles has a very modern range, with its current range of products launched in 2018 and 2019, and these RDE2-compliant diesel models are a useful alternative choice to petrol and E-TENSE electrified products we also have to offer.”

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: DS Automobiles