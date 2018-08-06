DS automobiles announces Rob Thomas as its new UK sales director

DS Automobiles announces the appointment of Rob Thomas to a new position as its UK Sales Director.

ROB THOMAS – UK SALES DIRECTOR, DS AUTOMOBILES

This is a new senior DS position in the UK and is timely, as it comes as DS Automobiles expands its presence with the progressive launch of a new second-generation product range, an expanding DS dealer network and ONLY YOU, the DS customer experience programme hosting a portfolio of wide-ranging services and benefits.

Rob was previously Sales Director at Banque PSA Finance, and starts the new role in August located at the UK Headquarters at Pinley House in Coventry. Born in 1974, Rob is 43 years old and married with one son. He started his career as a trainee sales executive in 1997 and enjoyed a varied career in motor retail before joining Groupe PSA in 2008. Previous roles at Groupe PSA included Used Vehicle Operations Manager for Robins and Day, and Head of Regional Operations for Citroёn UK before moving to PSA Finance.

Commenting on his appointment, Rob said: “I’m thrilled to be joining DS Automobiles at this pivotal moment. The quickly emerging DS brand born in Paris has the ambition to embody French luxury know-how in its products, driven by its outstanding heritage and avant-garde spirit. I’m really looking forward to being part of the brand’s continued development and future success. The recent arrival of DS 7 CROSSBACK – the first of the second-generation range of DS cars will soon be joined by another key model due to be unveiled with a 100% electric version at the forthcoming Paris International Motor Show in October. Perfectly timed”.

ABOUT DS AUTOMOBILES

A French brand born in Paris, DS was founded on 1 June 2014. Its ambition is to embody French luxury know-how in the Automotive industry. Driven by its outstanding heritage and avant-garde spirit, DS perpetuates the values of innovation and distinction inherited from the first DS, launched in 1955.

Designed for customers looking for a means to express themselves as individuals, the DS Collection comprises DS 3, DS 3 CABRIO, DS 4, DS 4 CROSSBACK, DS 5 and DS 7 CROSSBACK. The models in the DS range stand apart through their avant-garde design, refinement and attention to detail, advanced technology and dynamic serenity.

DS 7 CROSSBACK, the SUV featuring Parisian-style innovation and savoir-faire, ushers in the second generation of DS models. Committed to high-performance hybrid and electric cars, the Brand will launch the DS 7 CROSSBACK E-TENSE 4×4, the hybrid powertrain by DS, in 2019.

DS 7 CROSSBACKis available from a dedicated network, in DS Stores and DS Salons. DS also has a flagship store, DS WORLD PARIS, 33 rue François 1er in Paris, France.

DS represents a brand experience that goes beyond the products to include ONLY YOU, a collection of exclusive services.

