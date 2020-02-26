DS AERO SPORT LOUNGE: the art of travel

A breath of innovation

A high seating position, great visibility and First-Class comfort to which you can add aerodynamic and technical efficiency and an extraordinary design… The character of DS AERO SPORT LOUNGE is unique. It answers a very contemporary problem: how the latest in efficiency can exist without giving up character and strong design.

New legislation decrees a redefinition of the shape and environmental impact of every vehicle.

DS AERO SPORT LOUNGE is a unique answer to a variety of challenges.

With DS AERO SPORT LOUNGE, DS Automobiles is bringing a new shape of car to life. Welcoming as well as distinguished, restrained as well as generous, intelligent as well as poetic, this concept car previews our future. Through its proportions and body shape, DS AERO SPORT LOUNGE directs the airflow to optimise aerodynamic efficiency. Its length (5.00 metres) and its steeply raked roof line reduce drag and the air is directed from the front grille to the side aero details by passing through large 23 inch wheels their design shape being influenced by the air.

The outline is characterised by the signature E-TENSE lighting, symbolic of the 500Kw (680hp) electric motor linked to a 110kWh new generation battery located in the floor for a range greater than 400-miles (650km). This technology, a legacy of the titles won in Formula E, gives breath-taking acceleration from 0 to 62mph (100kph) in just 2.8 seconds.

The grille becomes a screen around the badge and illuminated DS AUTOMOBILES lettering. There are hidden eyes behind the composite material’s window: sensors read the road and feed computers with terabytes of information. On either side, DS MATRIX LED VISION projector headlights are joined by daytime running lights and DS LIGHT VEIL, illuminated sheets that preview the future DS signature.

Advanced technology: performance inherited from Formula E

The first premium brand to take part in Formula E, DS Automobiles was named champion with Jean-Éric Vergne (Drivers) and DS TECHEETAH (Teams). Taking part in Formula E is key to accelerating research and development into the electric vehicles that are revolutionising the car industry. In four seasons, the race wins and titles achieved, against the strongest competition ever seen in an FIA-certified championship, have enabled the Brand to enrich its expertise in electrification. DS AERO SPORT LOUNGE draws from this knowledge.

SOURCE: DS Automobiles