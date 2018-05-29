DS 7 CROSSBACK petrol PureTech 225 Automatic: for the pleasure of driving with peace of mind

Bringing French expertise in luxury to the automotive industry: that is DS Automobiles’ ambition.

DS 7 CROSSBACK instantly evokes sophistication through its fine materials such as leather, and the attention that has been paid to every detail. This know-how is expressed most clearly via the engines, in particular the new PureTech 225 petrol engine: designed in the Paris region, developed in Belchamp and manufactured in Douvrin, it is equipped with advanced technological features (variable valve intake drive, variable intake and exhaust valve timing, turbo twinscroll, 200bar fuel injection pressure, Stop&Start system, Petrol Particle Filter) to ensure best-in-class fuel economy.

Improved performance & optimised FUEL ECONOMY

The PureTech 225 petrol engine offers power of 225hp and reduced fuel consumption by 6% (vs THP 210).

To achieve this performance, powertrain engineers have:

Improved combustion cycles: on the four-cylinder engine, the continuously variable valve lift system was widely adopted and multiple injection management was developed (Valvetronic)

Reduced friction: a higher quality of oil and cylinder surface wall treatment, etc.

Redesigned turbo-compressor (electric waste gate, improved turbine and compressor yield)

The new EAT8 (Efficient Automatic Transmission 8-speed) gearbox – which goes hand in hand with the PureTech 225 petrol engine also reduces fuel consumption through optimised efficiency, an ECO mode combining ‘free wheeling’ (returns the engine to idle and disengages the gearbox with each lift of the foot off of the accelerator for speeds between 12mph and 80mph with adapted gearshift patterns).

REDUCED pollutants

This PureTech petrol 4-cylinder engine also allows for a significant reduction in pollutant emissions regardless of real-use conditions, due to:

Introduction of the Petrol Particle Filter to reduce particle emissions (filtration effectiveness of over 75%)

An even more effective emissions reduction system in all environments: greater thermal resistance of materials, optimised exhaust temperature management and improved catalyst function).

An optimised combustion: controlled fuel-air mixture in a very precise delivery via the use of a new-generation oxygen sensor.

A complementary and consistent offering of combustion

In the long term, DS 7 CROSSBACK will have five powerful and efficient thermal combustion engines and a 4×4 hybrid petrol-electric powertrain deploying 300hp. In its launch year, the DS SUV offers four engines all meeting the Euro 6.2 anti-pollution standard as well as also meeting the strictest Chinest standard, China6b.

The PureTech 180 and PureTech 225 four-cylinder engines, paired with the EAT8 automatic gearbox, offer 250 and 300Nm of torque at 1,650 and 1,900rpm respectively, and a consumption starting at 48.7 MPG.

Already available in the range are two efficient diesel engines – the BlueHDi 130 with a manual gearbox and the BlueHDi 180 with an automatic gearbox – develop 300Nm of torque at 1,750rpm and 400Nm of torque at 2,000rpm respectively, with fuel economy close to 50MPG.

Trailblazers, trend enthusiasts; customers looking for a new automotive experience and unique sensations will have only to take their pick. As the DS 7 CROSSBACK campaign slogan says, “Audacity Drives to Excellence”.

UK MODELS

In the UK the new petrol PureTech 225 engine is available on DS 7 CROSSBACK, Ultra Prestige, Prestige and PERFORMANCE Line models, starting at £34,990. CO 2 at just 135g/km means a First Year VED of £205.

About DS AUTOMOBILES

A French brand born in Paris, DS was founded on 1 June 2014. Its ambition is to embody in the automotive industry the French luxury know-how. Driven by its outstanding heritage and avant-garde spirit, DS perpetuates the values of innovation and distinction inherited from the first DS, launched in 1955.

Designed for customers looking for a means to express themselves as individuals, the DS Collection comprises DS 3, DS 3 CABRIO, DS 4, DS 4 CROSSBACK, DS 4S*, DS 5, DS 5LS*, DS 6* (China market only) and DS 7 CROSSBACK. The models in the DS range stand apart through their avant-garde design, refinement and attention to detail, advanced technology and dynamic serenity.

DS 7 CROSSBACK, the SUV featuring Parisian-style innovation and savoir-faire, ushers in the second generation of DS models. Committed to high-performance hybrid and electric cars, the Brand will launch the DS 7 CROSSBACK E-TENSE 4×4, the hybrid powertrain by DS, in 2019.

DS 7 CROSSBACK are available from dedicated network, in DS Stores and DS Salons. DS also has a flagship store, DS WORLD PARIS, 33 rue François 1er in Paris, France. DS represents a brand experience that goes beyond the products to include ONLY YOU, a collection of exclusive services.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.