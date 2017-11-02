DS 7 crossback orders open with range, price & specification details on 6 November

DS Automobiles in the UK is announcing the range, pricing and specifications for DS 7 CROSSBACK, the SUV from DS with an online press conference being held at 3pm on Monday 6 November. By logging onto the DS UK site via the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M1ViGh6Hy-w, viewers can hear about the DS brand position, our strategy and planned deployment. We will also cover the evolution of the UK network with DS Stores and DS Salons, and the key elements of the range and specification of the much-anticipated DS 7 CROSSBACK.

DS 7 CROSSBACK is the first of a new phase of all-new products that are due to follow in quick succession. Arriving in DS Stores and DS Salons in the first-quarter of 2018, DS 7 CROSSBACK has been initially available with the highly-specified La Première Limited Edition model, and from Monday with a wider range.

All will be revealed from 3pm and information relating to this will be issued after the press conference.

About DS Automobiles

A French brand born in Paris, DS was officially founded on 1 June 2014. Its ambition is to revive the tradition of premium vehicles in the French automotive industry. Inspired by the very best of French know-how, DS perpetuates the values of innovation and distinction inherited from the first DS, launched in 1955.

Designed for customers looking for a means to express themselves as individuals, the DS Collection comprises DS 3, DS 3 CABRIO, DS 4, DS 4 CROSSBACK, DS 5 and soon the all-new DS 7 CROSSBACK. The models in the DS range stand apart through their avant-garde design, refinement and attention to detail, advanced technology and dynamic serenity. Presented at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, DS 7 CROSSBACK, the SUV by DS featuring Parisian-style innovation and savoir-faire, ushers in the second generation of DS models. With the DS 7 CROSSBACK La Première limited edition model, forward thinkers can reserve their car online or at a DS Store or DS Salon, and be the first to get behind the wheel. Committed to high-performance hybrid and electric cars, the Brand will launch the DS 7 CROSSBACK equipped with E-Tense, the hybrid powertrain by DS, in 2019.

Available from DS Stores, DS Salons and a selection of other dedicated zones within the Dealership network, DS also has flagship stores – DS WORLD PARIS and a DS URBAN STORE in the UK, located in the Westfield London shopping centre in White City.

DS also supports year-round artistic and cultural activities on the themes of fashion, design, art and gastronomy, respecting and inspired by the values of the DS line. In the UK DS Automobiles is a sponsor of Sky Arts and with gastronomy has Pascal Aussignac as its UK DS brand Ambassador linked to participation and sponsorship at Taste of London and Events-in-the-Sky. @DS_Official

