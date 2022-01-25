DS 4 lifts the prize for the Most Beautiful Car of 2022

The 37th Festival Automobile International jury has awarded the prize for the Most Beautiful Car of 2022 to DS 4

DS 4 embodies the new generation of DS Automobiles designs. As refined as it is high tech, DS 4 combines a charismatic exterior design with the purity and flow of the interior design, characterised by multiple “hand-made” features.

“This Most Beautiful Car of the Year prize is a reward for the women and men who have shaped DS 4, way beyond the team at DS DESIGN STUDIO PARIS. Before even drawing the first pencil line, we worked with our engineers for two years to model the technical platform. When we started the creative process, our room for manoeuvre for rolling out a new concept was remarkable. Inspired by the DS AERO SPORT LOUNGE concept, also recognised last year by the Festival Automobile International, DS 4’s shape is unique in the segment with hitherto unseen proportions. The line is athletic, very muscular, compact and sat on very large wheels. It turns out to be aerodynamic, efficient, and charismatic all at once.”

Thierry Metroz, DS Automobiles Design Director

From 2006, the Festival Automobile International has recognised the Most Beautiful Car of the Year every year and awards various other prizes.

The Festival Automobile International’s jury is made up of Jean-Michel Wilmotte (Jury President, Architect), Anne Asencio (Jury Vice-President, Vice-President Design Experience Dassault Systems), Hermidas Atabeyki (President of the company D3 Studio), Paul Belmondo (ex-racing driver, TV pundit), Cyrille Duval (company director), Laurent Gardinier (Maisons Taillevent owner), Etienne Gernelle (Editorial Director and Chairman and CEO of Le Point), Olivier Josse (Chief of Alcyone Public Relations), Jacques Nicolet (President of Everspeed), Patrick Pruniaux (President of Girard-Perregaux), Isabelle Schlumberger (Managing Director of Commerce, Marketing and Development JCDecaux) and Ari Vatanen (ex-rally driver and former member of the European Parliament).

DS Automobiles has regularly been recognised at the Festival Automobile International:

DS 4: Most Beautiful Car of 2022

DS AERO SPORT LOUNGE: Grand Prize Most Beautiful Concept Car 2021

DS 7 CROSSBACK E-TENSE 4×4 300 : Grand Prize of Advertising 2020

DS 3 CROSSBACK: Finalist Most Beautiful Car of 2019

Jean-Éric Vergne : Grand Prize of the 2019 Festival

DS 7 CROSSBACK : Grand Prize Most Beautiful Interior 2018

ONLY YOU : Grand Prize Creativ’Experience 2017

DS DIVINE : Special Jury Grand Prize 2015

DS 4 design team

Director: Thierry Metroz

Head of exterior design: Frédéric Soubirou

Designer: Thomas Duhamel

Head of interior design: Thomas Bouveret

Designers: Sylvain Gaudichon, Tzu Han Chou

Head of Colours, Materials and Finishes: Sabine Pannetrat

Designer: Thomas Altet

Head of ProLab: Nicolas Deluy

Designers: Robert Nuboer and Cyril Veynante.

SOURCE: Stellantis