DS 3 HYBRID & DS 4 HYBRID French-style comfort without charging

A new electrified powertrain is now available on DS 3 and DS 4

2024 is the year the energy transition accelerates for DS Automobiles. Ahead of the launch of innovative 100% electric models, the Brand is unveiling new electrified options for DS 3 and DS 4.

With HYBRID, DS Automobiles customers can take advantage of self-charging hybrid technology. Compared to a petrol engine, it is better for comfort and energy efficiency as well as running costs.

This system also does away with the need for charging. Battery management is fully automated, charging and discharging depending on driving without having to be plugged in.

The comfort of seamless technology

Set off silently using just electric energy, driving without any CO 2 emissions and the petrol engine contributing if more power is required: HYBRID combines two different energies for remarkable driving comfort and tremendous efficiency.

The option of driving with only the electric motor enables extra quiet operation, as well as unparalleled comfort and a really smooth drive. For an urban trip of several kilometres, HYBRID makes it possible to drive electric for more than 50% of the journey time with a benefit of up to 40% in fuel consumption.

On the road, the combination of petrol and electric energy brings efficiency and flexibility. The electric motor provides additional torque at low revs and, in the event of hard acceleration, an increase in power that allows you to enjoy more performance with reduced fuel consumption.

The HYBRID system is designed to operate on its own. The battery charges automatically while driving, thanks to the petrol engine, without having to plug in any cables or wait around. As deceleration phases are controlled automatically to recover energy, use of the mechanical braking system is also greatly reduced with a reduction in fine particle emissions.

Quiet operation in town benefits the environment and local residents. For pedestrian safety, a slight noise (AVAS) is emitted when the car passes by at up to 30 km/h.

Compared with DS 3 PureTech 130 Automatic, on the WLTP combined homologation cycle, these advances translate to a gain of nearly 20% in efficiency terms (1.2 fewer litres of fuel needed to travel 100 kilometres) and a reduction of 27 grams per kilometre of CO 2 (or 19%) to 112 grams per kilometre of CO 2 , so that DS 3 HYBRID is no longer subject to a penalty in France. In town, the reduction in consumption is up to 38%.

For DS 4, the savings can be as much as 16% in fuel consumption over the WLTP combined homologation cycle (1.1 fewer litres of fuel needed to travel 100 kilometres), with a 15% cut in CO 2 emissions, that is a reduction of 21 grams to a minimum of 116 grams per kilometre of CO 2 . DS 4 HYBRID (excluding options) therefore escapes the environmental penalty in France. In town, the reduction in consumption is up to 39%.

Fitted under the bonnet and in the floor, the HYBRID components don’t affect the practicality and capacity of the boot, which are exactly the same as a petrol version.

Self-charging hybrid for maximum comfort

The HYBRID option consists of a 136 horsepower / 230 Nm petrol engine coupled with a new six-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox that incorporates a 21 kW (28 horsepower) and 55 Nm electric motor. A 0.9 kWh NMC lithium-ion battery powers the self-charging electric system.

The petrol engine is a major evolution of the previous offering, with special development for the HYBRID system. Three-cylinders with 1199 cc, it develops 136 horsepower, with 230 Nm of torque from 1750 rpm. This new version works on the Miller cycle, which provides higher thermodynamic efficiency and, therefore, a significant reduction in fuel consumption and CO 2 emissions. The engine is also fitted with a new timing chain and new variable geometry turbocharger to maximise sustainability and responsiveness at low revs.

The permanent magnet synchronous electric motor is integrated into the new e-DCS6 six-speed dual-clutch transmission. With 21 kW (28 horsepower) and peak torque of 55 Nm, it can run on electric power alone at low speeds and under moderate loads. During deceleration, the electric motor acts as a generator to recover kinetic energy and fuel the 0.9 kWh battery located under the floor. The system also easily provides power to start the petrol engine.

The e-DCS6 gearbox contributes to HYBRID’s comfort and efficiency too. Limiting breaks in torque, it gives the feeling of a super smooth ride. The electric motor, inverter and computer are integrated in it to save space and mass.

For DS 3, the 0 to 100 km/h time is 1.2 seconds faster at 8.4 seconds and the 1000-metre standing start time is reduced by 1.1 seconds to 29.7 seconds, compared with the PureTech 130 Automatic engine.

DS 4’s performance is also improved compared to the PureTech 130 Automatic engine with a 0-100 km/h time of 10.4 seconds (1.2 seconds faster) and a 1000-metre standing start covered in 31.7 seconds (-1.3 seconds).

Helping drivers to maximise efficiency

Behind the wheel, as the switch from one motor to the other is imperceptible, the speed indicator turns blue when driving on electric power alone. On the digital instrument display, the energy flow can be shown, along with battery charge level and its operating status, via a power meter. The percentage of distance travelled just on electric energy is shown by the onboard computer and also at the end of the journey.

To help drivers best learn this hybrid system, each customer will be offered guidance during handover for DS 3 HYBRID and DS 4 HYBRID. The aim is to enable them all to maximise their driving comfort and efficiency.

DS 4 HYBRID will be available in new PALLAS and ÉTOILE specifications

DS 4 HYBRID ushers in the new specifications offered by DS Automobiles in 2024. This new range consists of two trim levels, PALLAS and ÉTOILE, each of which gets two distinguishing option packs. The exterior design, identical for both with Gloss Black DS WINGS and exhaust pipes, stands out with special 19-inch wheels.

PALLAS showcases a Diamond Tungsten Fabric interior with Black DS Canvas featuring a new stitch pattern on the seat and backrest. Cabin comfort is guaranteed with acoustic laminated side windows at the front and the Clean Cabin system with the “Air Quality System”, accompanying dual-zone automatic air conditioning.

Technology consists of Adaptive Cruise Control Stop & Go, Lane Departure Warning and front and rear parking sensors with Reversing Camera.

With ÉTOILE, DS 4 HYBRID offers two interiors in Black Alcantara® with new stitching or in Criollo Brown Nappa Leather Watchstrap upholstery with heated seats. Equipment includes electric seats, the DS IRIS SYSTEM infotainment with DS SMART TOUCH and the DS EXTENDED HEAD-UP DISPLAY. For style, comfort and safety, DS 4 HYBRID ÉTOILE includes DS MATRIX LED VISION headlamps, tinted rear windows with acoustic laminated side glass, as well as the Rear Traffic Detection Pack.

Two option packs are available: “Comfort” and “Tech” for PALLAS and “Absolute Comfort” and “Absolute Tech” for ÉTOILE. These packs allow you to enjoy the best of DS Automobiles comfort and technology, with – for ÉTOILE – DS DRIVE ASSIST 2.0 level 2 semi-autonomous driving, massaging seats, the FOCAL Electra® sound system and Vision 360.

SOURCE: Stellantis