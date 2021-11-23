DS 3 CROSSBACK E-TENSE: extended range

The only 100% electric model in its segment, DS 3 CROSSBACK E-TENSE is developing to gain nearly 7% more range at 341 kilometres on the WLTP combined cycle

With an electrification strategy in place since its creation, DS Automobiles is the multi-energy brand with the lowest average CO2 emissions in Europe (100.2 g/km of CO2 according to the WLTP cycle per registered car in the first half of 2021) and more than a third of its cars electrified. This strategy is accelerating: from 2024, every new DS Automobiles model will be exclusively 100% electric.

The first 100% electric model in the range is developing. On sale since 2019, DS 3 CROSSBACK E-TENSE can now achieve a range of 341 kilometres according to the WLTP combined cycle, an increase of nearly 7%.

During the development, priority was given to real-life usage of DS 3 CROSSBACK E-TENSE. Notably the heat pump has been developed with a moisture sensor for increased efficiency. Offered as standard, the heat pump enables heat to be produced by compression to generate hot air. Energy consumption is greatly reduced by it.

The result of continued development and constant discussion with the Formula E championship winning team supported by DS Performance, the gear ratio has also been perfected to improve DS 3 CROSSBACK E-TENSE’s efficiency.

The range gain in real-life usage is lastly through the adoption of new 17-inch A-rated tyres developed by Continental. Offered in 215/60 R17 96H size, the Continental EcoContact™ 6 Q introduces a new compound with high silica technology to improve rolling resistance and reduce noise emissions.

In France, DS 3 CROSSBACK E-TENSE is offered from 31,600 euros (including environmental grant) with a charger that’s 100kW (DC) and 11kW (AC).

SOURCE: Stellantis