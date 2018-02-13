DS 3 Black Lézard: slip into something stylish this spring

DS 3 Black Lézard Limited Edition is now available to order. Inspired by the latest trends in fashion and Parisian chic style, and reinforcing the unique personality that has become an appealing characteristic of DS 3.

With a unique reptile skin-effect roof that has been hand-finished by the specialist DS team to give the vehicle a distinctive appearance, DS 3 Black Lézard also includes a tailor-made leather and Black Lézard-style clutch bag, available to DS customers with the delivery of their new car.

“From a style perspective we wanted to create an element of the car that would be unique in its appearance. We were inspired by the world of fashion, haute couture and leather goods to create DS 3 Black Lézard.” Thierry Metroz, DS Styling Director DS Automobiles.

“The opportunity to personalise DS 3 reflects the values of the DS brand. With DS 3 Black Lézard we have fused heritage and intense style by featuring a roof that draws inspiration from the beauty of reptile skin. The 3D effect also provides a very modern look.” Eric Apode, DS Automobiles Products and Business Development VP.

Attention-to-detail is a DS hallmark: the ‘Lézard’ custom texture features on the roof panel, but also on the top edges of the doors and rear spoiler too. To further enhance the elegant appearance of this distinctive vehicle, the choice of body colours includes Perla Nera Black, Platinum Grey, Ink Blue and Whisper Purple. The enhanced specification includes DS LED Vision headlights, 17-inch black diamond-cut alloy wheels and gloss-black ‘A pillars’ to add to the exclusive style of DS 3 Black Lézard. The inside is adorned with Basalt Black leather upholstery and a gloss-black dashboard to complete the stylish environment.

DS 3 Black Lézard Limited Edition includes many extra features (over its nearest comparable model, the DS 3 Connected Chic trim level):

Exterior Style

Black reptile skin-effect roof

17-inch black diamond-cut ‘Aphrodite’ alloy wheels

Gloss-black A pillars

Black exterior door mirrors with a chrome base

Lighting and Visibility

DS LED Vision – Xenon headlights

Electrically heated and folding door mirrors

Auto-dimming electro chrome rear view mirror

Comfort and Convenience

Automatic lights and windscreen wipers

Interior Features

Basalt Black leather upholstery

Gloss-black dashboard

Leather steering wheel

Leather gear knob

Exclusive leather and Black Lézard-style clutch bag/wallet

DS 3 Black Lézard is available only with the award-winning and best-selling PureTech 110 S&S engine, with manual gearbox, priced at £19,545 OTR.

About DS Automobiles

A French brand born in Paris, DS was officially founded on 1 June 2014. Its ambition is to embody French luxury know-how in its cars. Driven by its outstanding heritage and avant-garde spirit, DS perpetuates the values of innovation and distinction of the first DS, launched in 1955.

Designed for customers looking for a means to express themselves as individuals, the DS Collection comprises DS 3, DS 3 CABRIO, DS 4, DS 4 CROSSBACK, DS 4S*, DS 5, DS 5LS*, DS 6* (* Chinese market only), together with DS 7 CROSSBACK. The Collection features cars that stand apart through their avant-garde design, refinement and attention-to-detail features, advanced technologies and peace-of-mind at the wheel.

Presented at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, DS 7 CROSSBACK, the SUV by DS with innovation and know-how from Paris, ushers in the second generation of DS models. Committed to high-performance hybrid and electric cars, the Brand will be launching DS 7 CROSSBACK equipped with E-TENSE, the hybrid by DS, in 2019.

All DS products are available from DS Stores and DS Salons. DS also has a flagship store, DS WORLD PARIS and a DS URBAN STORE in the UK, located in the Westfield London shopping centre in White City. DS also delivers a brand experience that goes beyond the products to include ONLY YOU, a collection of exclusive services showcased at the 2016 Paris Motor Show.

DS also supports year-round artistic and cultural activities on the themes of fashion, design, art and gastronomy, respecting and inspired by the values of the DS line. In the UK DS Automobiles is a sponsor of Sky Arts and with gastronomy has Pascal Aussignac as its UK DS brand Ambassador linked to participation and sponsorship at Events-in-the-Sky.

