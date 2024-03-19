Driving towards a greener future: Daimler Truck celebrates 1,000th delivery of Saf-T-Liner C2 Jouley battery-electric school bus

Daimler Truck AG (“Daimler Truck”) proudly announces a momentous achievement in sustainable transportation as it reaches the delivery of the 1,000th Saf-T-Liner C2 Jouley battery-electric school bus in the North American market

Daimler Truck AG (“Daimler Truck”) proudly announces a momentous achievement in sustainable transportation as it reaches the delivery of the 1,000th Saf-T-Liner C2 Jouley battery-electric school bus in the North American market. The Saf-T-Liner C2 Jouley, the electric school bus model in the Thomas Built Buses product portfolio, was unveiled already in 2017 pioneering the way towards an electric school bus transportation. Daimler Truck is fully committed to the Paris Climate Agreement by reaching the 2039 goal to offer only new vehicles in the company’s core markets (EU30, USA, Japan) that are carbon-neutral in driving operation.

The 1,000th Jouley Bus, part of a larger order, goes to the Meriwether County School System (MCSS) in Georgia/US. The Jouley buses are the first electric buses in MCSS’s operations and will serve as replacements for some of the district’s current fleet of 46 diesel school buses, benefiting the 2,400 Pre-K through 12th-grade students enrolled in the district.

As a subsidiary of Daimler Truck North America, Thomas Built Buses has been at the forefront of the transformation leveraging cutting-edge technology and expertise to develop state-of-the-art electric buses. The Saf-T-Liner C2 Jouley model, equipped with advanced battery technology and fast-charging capabilities, offers not only environmental benefits but also enhanced safety and efficiency for students and drivers alike.

“We applaud Meriwether County for being leaders in the introduction of electric school buses into the state of Georgia and couldn’t be happier to have the 1,000th Jouley play a role in a cleaner future for their students,” said Kevin Bangston, president and CEO of Thomas Built Buses. “We will continue to partner with districts in leading the way towards an electric school bus future.”

SOURCE: Daimler Truck