Driving innovation in the commercial vehicle industry: Knorr-Bremse is commissioned to develop electric power steering (EPS) systems for series production

Top truck manufacturer commissions Knorr-Bremse to develop EPS systems for series production

Knorr-Bremse has been commissioned to develop EPS systems for series production – a first for the Group. Starting in 2025, Knorr-Bremse will supply EPS systems for the entire commercial vehicle fleet of a leading truck manufacturer; the order is worth in excess of EUR 300 million. This will further strengthen Knorr-Bremse’s position as one of the top three companies in the global market for commercial vehicle steering systems. EPS is regarded as a key enabler of automated driving and e-mobility.

“Being commissioned to develop EPS systems for series production has reaffirmed our role as a technology and innovation leader,” said Dr. Jan Mrosik, CEO of Knorr-Bremse AG and responsible for the Commercial Vehicle Systems division on an interim basis. “Electric power steering is a key enabling technology in two senses: first, as the foundation for advanced driver assistance systems and automated driving, and second, because its power-on-demand principle also enables customers to significantly reduce fuel consumption and carbon emissions. By specializing in EPS, we’re helping our customers achieve the new European CO2 targets that will come into force in 2025.”

“As an innovation driver, we’re very proud that we’re now able to offer EPS systems for the commercial vehicle market. We’ll start supplying EPS systems in 2025 as we continue to systematically develop our steering strategy, steadily raising our content per vehicle,” explains Bernd Spies, Chairman of the Management Board of Knorr-Bremse Commercial Vehicle Systems. “Our state-of-the-art EPS will fundamentally change our customer’s existing steering setup.”

Because EPS systems are based on a modular approach, they support applications in all commercial vehicle categories.

SOURCE: Knorr-Bremse