Driving down costs: Octopus Energy powers Uber drivers with free EV chargers and cheaper charging

Octopus Energy, Uber and BYD partner to offer cheapest EV charging bundle for UK Uber drivers

Three of the world’s leading clean energy tech companies – Octopus Energy, Uber and BYD – have come together to offer the UK’s cheapest EV charging bundle for Uber drivers to help accelerate the switch to electric vehicles.

The first of its kind partnership was announced today at Uber’s annual climate event, Go Get Zero. It will see Octopus Energy install up to 1,000 free home chargers1 for UK Uber drivers who order any BYD car2 and sign up to the UK’s leading EV specialist tariff – Intelligent Octopus Go.

Driving on Intelligent Octopus Go costs as little as 2p per mile for an average EV driver, making it roughly six times cheaper than running an old school petrol car. This provides significant savings in running costs, on top of the free charger. When taking into account the savings on charging and the free charger, it is 10 times cheaper for Uber drivers to charge an EV than to fuel a petrol car.

Participating Uber drivers will also benefit from an 8% discount on Octopus Electroverse – Octopus’ one card, one app charging service that has access to more than 850,000 chargers around the world.

BYD is now the world’s largest producer of EVs and offers a range of affordable, tech-packed cars for Uber drivers to complete their trips with zero emissions, helping to clean up UK roads.

All participating drivers will engage directly with Octopus Energy, ensuring their award-winning customer experience for charger delivery and tariff enrollment.

Greg Jackson, Founder of Octopus Energy, comments: “Octopus leads the way on EV charging and it’s exciting to partner with Uber and BYD to bring cheap, convenient, clean transport to thousands of Uber drivers and hundreds of thousands of riders. With Octopus’s smart charging technology, BYD’s outstanding cars and Uber’s leadership on green mobility, the unstoppable transport revolution is well and truly underway.”

Dara Khosrowshahi, Uber CEO said: “There are now over 180,000 EVs on Uber and drivers are going electric five times faster than the average motorist, but there’s much more to do. The new features and partnerships being announced today are designed to accelerate electrification and make sustainable choices easier for drivers, consumers, and merchants. Climate is a team sport and we all must double down on this work together.”

Uber will contact all existing UK drivers with details of how to sign up for the BYD and charger bundle ahead of its launch on 1st November.

SOURCE: Octopus Energy