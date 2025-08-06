Driving American industry: General Motors & Noveon Magnetics sign multi-year agreement to deliver American-made rare earth magnets

Noveon Magnetics delivering sintered NdFeB magnets to support iconic GM internal combustion engine vehicle lines and fortify domestic supply chains

Noveon Magnetics today announced a multi-year supply agreement with General Motors to deliver rare earth magnets to support a wide range of GM vehicle components. Noveon started production immediately and magnet deliveries began in July 2025. The deal marks another major milestone to building a resilient domestic supply chain to support the future of American automotive manufacturing.

“We’re proud to be delivering critical rare earth magnets in support of some of America’s most iconic vehicles,” said Scott Dunn, CEO of Noveon Magnetics. “This agreement is a testament to what American manufacturers like GM and Noveon can do to develop supply chains and partnerships right here in the U.S.”

Under the agreement, Noveon is delivering rare earth magnets to support GM’s full-size SUVs and trucks.

“Working with domestic manufacturers like Noveon allows us to increase the resiliency of our supply chain while supporting American jobs and strengthening our industry and economic security,” said Jeff Morrison, General Motors global chief procurement officer. “Noveon’s magnets will support our most popular vehicles and help continue to deliver a leading portfolio of choice for our customers.”

Noveon is the only operational manufacturer of sintered NdFeB rare earth magnets in the United States, offering a fully domestic, vertically integrated solution for critical magnet supply. Its proprietary EcoFlux™ magnets enable greater resource efficiency, the beneficial use of recycled materials, and delivery of a superior high-performance product.

As demand accelerates across the automotive, defense, energy, and industrial sectors, Noveon continues to scale its capacity to build resilient supply chains.

SOURCE: Noveon Magnetics