DriveatHome – McLaren and the Forza racing franchise come together to keep driving fans on the road

While the world does the right thing and stays safe at home, we want to keep ourselves driving, just digitally. Forza Horizon 4 makes for the ultimate driving playground and features nearly every McLaren car, including the recently added Speedtail.

#DriveatHome is about creating new content with these incredible cars, all from the safety of your own home. Using Forza Horizon 4’s digital microcosm of Britain, we will be embarking on weekly adventures in different McLaren cars and sharing our favourite photos on social.

We want you, our fans, to do the same. Get involved by posting your pics on any social channel and tagging them with #DriveatHome.

#DriveatHome is just the beginning of McLaren’s digital work with the Forza racing franchise during these challenging times. We will be bringing a series of episodic films, all shot in-game, with some of the most famous faces within the McLaren brand. Watch this space…

SOURCE: McLaren