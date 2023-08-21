Drive Your Dreams – Dongfeng Motors will be presented at the MIMS Automobility Moscow 2023

MIMS Automobility Moscow 2023 will be held at the Expocentre in Moscow, Russia from August 21st to 24th, 2023

MIMS Automobility Moscow 2023 will be held at the Expocentre in Moscow, Russia from August 21st to 24th, 2023. It will bring together outstanding automotive parts manufacturers from around the world, including the renowned Chinese automotive brand, Dongfeng.

Dongfeng Corporation was established in 1969 and is one of the most comprehensive automotive enterprises in terms of complete industry chain and diverse product range. It is also listed among the Fortune Global 500 companies. Its main products include a full range of commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, new energy vehicles, key automotive components, and parts business. Currently, Dongfeng has established global cooperation and collaboration with more than 10 international vehicle and parts companies, and its products are sold in over 80 countries worldwide.

This participation in MIMS Automobility Moscow 2023 marks the first time that Dongfeng is exhibiting primarily automotive parts. The purpose of this exhibition is to showcase Dongfeng’s advanced technology and main products in the field of automotive components while seeking potential OEM or aftermarket market partners. Dongfeng will present six major automotive components, including the DDi11 engine, DT14 transmission, C15TDE engine, DCT200 (DF230) transmission, IGBT module, and 10 in 1 integrated electric drive, along with 58 auxiliary parts.

From August 21st to 24th, 2023, we look forward to your presence at booth F541 in the Forum Pavilion of Expocentre in Moscow.

SOURCE: Dongfeng