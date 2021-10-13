DRÄXLMAIER calls for an implementation campaign for climate neutrality

With their appeal, 69 companies are calling on the parties to begin the in-depth exploratory negotiations to put Germany on a clear, reliable and predictable path to climate neutrality

Together with a broad alliance of German companies, the DRÄXLMAIER Group is calling for an ambitious cross-sectoral climate policy that does justice to the goals of the Paris climate protection agreement.

With their appeal, 69 companies are calling on the parties to begin the in-depth exploratory negotiations to put Germany on a clear, reliable and predictable path to climate neutrality. They appeal to the new federal government to set up an implementation offensive for climate neutrality within the first 100 days. With this, German companies are sending a clear signal for ambitious climate protection in the new legislative period.

“We are facing the task of transforming the economy together – for a climate-neutral future. With an implementation offensive for climate protection, a new federal government should create the political framework for a climate-neutral Europe with innovation and growth to succeed, ”says Daniel Ostner, Head of Sustainability Management at DRÄXLMAIER. “As a company, we are ready, especially in these times, to advance climate policy fields of the future and key technologies in a targeted manner,” continues Ostner.

The companies involved include well-known representatives from all relevant sectors and key industries, including the DRÄXLMAIER Group and other companies from the raw materials and chemical industries, machine and vehicle construction, finance and large companies from the fields of buildings, mobility and trade. Together they employ more than a million people in Germany and over five million people worldwide and represent a global turnover of around one trillion euros.

“Climate protection was the key issue in the Bundestag election and must be put at the top of the agenda by the parties when forming a new federal government,” says Prof. Dr. Michael Otto, President of the 2 ° Foundation, entrepreneur and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Otto Group. “The decade of action for climate protection has begun. The new federal government must now set the framework so that we as entrepreneurs can make climate neutrality a trademark of the German economy, ”Otto continued.

Based on the holistic approach of the EU Commission’s Green Deal, the companies are calling for the implementation offensive to contain a package of concrete measures so that the goal of climate neutrality can be reliably achieved by 2045. For the transformation to climate neutrality, the expansion of important technologies and infrastructures must be accelerated. This applies in particular to the expansion of renewable energies and the electricity grids required for them, climate-friendly industrial plants and transport infrastructures as well as energy-efficient building renovation.

“’Make climate neutral’ should become the motto of the new legislative period. The new federal government must act courageously and decisively in terms of climate policy and can rely on the support of this broad corporate alliance ”, says Sabine Nallinger, board member of the 2 ° Foundation. “Now it is important to put an implementation offensive for climate neutrality at the center of the formation of a government. A few weeks before the World Climate Conference in Glasgow and before the important decisions for the EU’s “Fit for 55” package, the companies are sending an important signal to the European and international community, ”Nallinger continued.

SOURCE: DRÄXLMAIER