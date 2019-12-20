Dr. Ulrich Pfahl appointed Chairman of the Executive Board of FEV Asia GmbH

Effective January 1, 2020, Dr. Ulrich Pfahl will become Chairman of the Executive Board of FEV Asia GmbH. In this position, he will be responsible for the business activities of the FEV subsidiaries in Asia. Dr. Pfahl succeeds Dr. Ernst Scheid, who has reached retirement age after 35 years with the company but will continue to serve the FEV Group in an advisory capacity.

Dr. Pfahl has held various positions in the FEV Group since 2016, most recently assuming market responsibility for China and Japan. He studied aerospace engineering at the RWTH Aachen University, where he subsequently earned his doctorate in the Faculty of Mechanical Engineering. Dr. Pfahl has extensive technical knowledge and experience in building and managing local organizations, including those in Asia, through various positions with automotive manufacturers, suppliers and consulting companies.

“We are delighted to fill the position of chairman for FEV Asia optimally with Dr. Pfahl. At the same time, we would like to thank Dr. Scheid for his long-standing cooperation and tremendous contributions to our company”, said Professor Stefan Pischinger, Chairman of the Executive Board and Managing Partner of FEV Group GmbH.

SOURCE: FEV