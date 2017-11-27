Dr. Thomas Toepfer to be new Chief Financial Officer of Covestro

On November 17, 2017, Covestro’s Supervisory Board unanimously appointed Dr. Thomas Toepfer (45) as the company’s new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). He will take over the position from Patrick Thomas on April 1, 2018. Since June 2017, Patrick Thomas has been interim CFO in addition to his function as CEO.

Dr. Richard Pott, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Covestro said: “By appointing Dr. Thomas Toepfer, we have been able to secure a highly regarded top executive and expert in the field of finance with many years’ experience and a proven track record in the capital market for our company. He will perfectly strenghten our management team and thus shape the future of Covestro.”

“I am greatly looking forward to taking part in Covestro’s success story and driving it forward together with all Covestro employees and my colleagues on the Board of Management,” said Toepfer.

Toepfer was born in Hamburg, Germany, in 1972 and has been a member of the Executive Board (CFO and Labor Director) of KION Group AG since 2012. Before joining KION he served as a member of the Managing Board, Chief Financial Officer and Labor Director of STILL GmbH, Hamburg. Previously to this, Toepfer held the position of CFO at Karstadt Warenhaus GmbH from 2008 until 2011.

