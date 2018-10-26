Dr. Oliver Draf to head Volkswagen Group’s Data Protection Unit

Dr. Oliver Draf, formerly Corporate Privacy Officer at Allianz Deutschland AG, is to lead the Group Data Protection Unit at Volkswagen AG effective November 1, 2018. He succeeds Dr. Christoph Alt, who is taking up a position of responsibility in IT strategy at the Group’s ŠKODA brand.
Dr. Oliver Draf (49) holds a PhD in law and has extensive knowledge in the field of data protection and compliance. Before joining Volkswagen he was the Corporate Privacy Officer at Allianz Deutschland and therefore responsible for data protection at over two dozen companies. Prior to that, he coordinated the data protection activities of Allianz companies from 2004 as the Group Privacy Officer at Allianz SE. Draf is licensed to practice law and also headed Compliance at Allianz Deutschland from 2008 to 2011.
Dr. Christoph Alt (48) holds a PhD in physics and joined the Volkswagen Group in 2000. Having held various positions of responsibility in the company he moved to the data protection unit in 2010, becoming head of the unit in 2012. In this function, Alt successfully set up the Group’s data protection organization and established the introduction of standards within the Group. He was also the Data Protection Officer for Volkswagen AG and other Group companies. Alt worked systematically towards ensuring compliance with data protection regulations in the Group. His initiatives helped raise awareness within the company that handling personal data with integrity is a key prerequisite for gaining the trust of customers and employees.
SOURCE: Volkswagen Group