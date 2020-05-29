Dr. Matthias Rabe appointed Member of the Board for Engineering of Bentley Motors

Bentley Motors today announces that Dr. Matthias Rabe, currently Chief Technology Officer of Volkswagen Passenger Cars, will be appointed Member of the Board for Engineering at Bentley Motors, effective 1 August 2020. He succeeds Dr. Werner Tietz who will leave the luxury brand at the end of June 2020 after more than two years to take up the position of Executive Vice-President for Research and Development at SEAT.

Dr. Matthias Rabe joined the Volkswagen Group in 1988 after studying mechanical engineering at RWTH Aachen University and held various management positions there. In 1992, he moved to Shanghai Volkswagen, where he was responsible for vehicle and electronics development. In 2003, he took over as Head of Group Research at Volkswagen AG. From 2007 to 2011, he headed the development of the Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand. In January 2011, he moved to SEAT in Matorell, where he headed the Research and Development division as a member of the Executive Board. Matthias Rabe was most recently Chief Technology Officer of the Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand in Wolfsburg.

Commenting on the appointment, Adrian Hallmark, Chairman and CEO of Bentley Motors, said:

“I am delighted to welcome Matthias to the Bentley team. His previous range of experiences, including leading technology development will prove valuable to us as we look to our next generation of models, technologies and to lead sustainable luxury mobility in the future.

“I would also like to offer my sincere thanks to Werner for his leadership and support over what has been a very successful two year period with us. He has played a significant role in our current generation of cars, arguably our best ever model line-up, and on the initial implementation of our electrification strategy. I wish him the very best in Martorell.”

SOURCE: Bentley Motors