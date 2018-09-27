Dr Klaus Schmitz, Partner, Arthur D. Little confirmed for M:bility | Europe

Arthur D. Little's Dr Klaus Schmitz will provide the keynote address for the panel discussion titled: 'How will CASE reshape our cities?'

   September 27, 2018

CARDIFF, UNITED KINGDOM – Automotive World, a global publishing and events company helping stakeholders understand the future of mobility, announced today that Dr. Klaus Schmitz, Partner, Arthur D. Little, has been confirmed as an expert speaker for M:bility | Europe.

Klaus will participate in the following panel discussion:

How will CASE reshape our cities?

The world’s major cities have been developed around the car and this has led to increased congestion and pollution, urban sprawl and a shift away from public transport usage. CASE – Connected, Autonomous, Shared and Electric – mobility has the potential to revolutionise our urban landscapes.

  • How and when will CASE alter the urban environment?
  • Will CASE lead to denser cities, greater urban sprawl, or both?
  • What challenges will urban planners face when integrating CASE and how can they be overcome?
  • What role will legislators play in the future of urban mobility?
  • Will urban transport become more accessible and affordable?

M:bility | Europe is a two-day conference designed to help stakeholders understand the future of mobility. The event will bring together more than 50 expert speakers and 200 delegates on 9 – 10 July 2019.

To find out more please visit https://www.automotiveworld.com/conferences/mbility-europe/

