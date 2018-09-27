Dr Klaus Schmitz, Partner, Arthur D. Little confirmed for M:bility | Europe

CARDIFF, UNITED KINGDOM – Automotive World, a global publishing and events company helping stakeholders understand the future of mobility, announced today that Dr. Klaus Schmitz, Partner, Arthur D. Little, has been confirmed as an expert speaker for M:bility | Europe.
Klaus will participate in the following panel discussion:
How will CASE reshape our cities?
The world’s major cities have been developed around the car and this has led to increased congestion and pollution, urban sprawl and a shift away from public transport usage. CASE – Connected, Autonomous, Shared and Electric – mobility has the potential to revolutionise our urban landscapes.
- How and when will CASE alter the urban environment?
- Will CASE lead to denser cities, greater urban sprawl, or both?
- What challenges will urban planners face when integrating CASE and how can they be overcome?
- What role will legislators play in the future of urban mobility?
- Will urban transport become more accessible and affordable?
M:bility | Europe is a two-day conference designed to help stakeholders understand the future of mobility. The event will bring together more than 50 expert speakers and 200 delegates on 9 – 10 July 2019.
To find out more please visit https://www.automotiveworld.com/conferences/mbility-europe/
Automotive World contact:
Emma Georgiades
emma.georgiades@automotiveworld.com
+44 (0) 2921 286 515