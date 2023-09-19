Dr. Jörg Homering will take over as head of Mercedes-Benz Ludwigsfelde GmbH’s Production and Site from November 1, 2023

Dr. Jörg Homering (53), previously Head of Industrial Strategy at Mercedes‑Benz Vans, will take over as Head of Production and Site at Mercedes‑Benz Ludwigsfelde GmbH on November 1, 2023

Dr. Jörg Homering (53), previously Head of Industrial Strategy at Mercedes‑Benz Vans, will take over as Head of Production and Site at Mercedes‑Benz Ludwigsfelde GmbH on November 1, 2023. He thereby follows Dr. Markus Keicher, who will devote himself to other tasks in the company.

“I would like to thank Markus Keicher for his excellent and trusting cooperation and commitment in recent years. He managed the team on site confidently through all challenges and kept the plant on course even in turbulent times. He will now take over another exciting and challenging task within the Group and we wish him all the best for the future. With Jörg Homering, we have gained a very experienced colleague for the management of our plant in Ludwigsfelde. With his extensive knowledge in the production environment and extensive experience in the areas of logistics and quality management, he will continue to manage and develop the plant successfully.”

Francesco Ciancia, Head of Mercedes-Benz Vans Global Operations

Jörg Homering started his career in 1998 at the then Daimler‑Benz AG in the Berlin-Marienfelde plant. After positions in the company’s central HR unit in Stuttgart before he moved to Mitsubishi Fuso in Japan, where he was last Head of Quality Management. In November 2015 he took over as Head of the global logistics function “Supply” at Mercedes-Benz Vans in Quality Management. From 2020 on he worked as Head of Quality Management at Mercedes-Benz Vans and took on his current position as Head of Industrial Strategy in 2023.

As the location and production manager of Mercedes‑Benz Ludwigsfelde GmbH, Jörg Homering will be responsible for the operations of the Brandenburg plant. In his new function, he will drive forward the further development of the site and, among other things, ensure a smooth ramp-up of eSprinter production, which will begin in the second quarter of 2024.

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz