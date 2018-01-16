Dr. Jochen Schröder to lead the Schaeffler Group’s new E-Mobility business division

Dr. Jochen Schröder (46) will assume leadership of the Schaeffler Group’s newly-established E-Mobility business division on April 1st, 2018. In this function, he will report to Matthias Zink, CEO Automotive OEM.

Dr. Schröder is joining the Schaeffler Group from Valeo Siemens eAutomotive GmbH, where he was a member of the executive management responsible for global R&D activities. After studying electrical engineering at the Hamburg-Harburg University of Technology, he obtained his doctorate in the field of control engineering. Following a successful career of more than 15 years at BMW, during which he held various management positions in areas such as system design and advanced engineering of electric drivetrains, and vehicle energy management, Dr. Schröder assumed the position of CTO at Valeo Siemens eAutomotive GmbH at the end of 2016.

“We are very pleased to welcome Dr. Schröder to our company, and we are sure that his years of experience in the different fields of electric mobility will provide the perfect basis to successfully lead our new E-Mobility business division and thus help to actively shape mobility for tomorrow”, said Matthias Zink, CEO Automotive OEM at the Schaeffler Group.

Schaeffler made the decision in mid-2017 to establish an independent E-Mobility business division within its Automotive division from January 1, 2018 onwards, in which all products and system solutions for hybrid and purely battery-driven vehicles will be bundled together. The new business division is based in Bühl, where the Schaeffler Group has its new Automotive headquarters.

