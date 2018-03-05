Dr. Christian Vollmer, new vice-president for production and logistics at SEAT

Dr. Christian Vollmer has been appointed as SEAT’s new Vice-President for Production and Logistics with effect from July 1, 2018. Until now, Dr. Vollmer was the Technical Executive Vice-President of SAIC VOLKSWAGEN, the joint venture created in 1984 between SAIC Motor and Volkswagen Group.

The new Vice-President is taking over from Dr. Andreas Tostmann, who has been appointed as a new Member of the Board of Management of the Volkswagen brand responsible for Production and Logistics.

Dr. Vollmer, who will report directly to SEAT President Luca de Meo, is responsible for leading the management of the brand’s three production centres in Martorell, El Prat de Llobregat (SEAT Componentes) and Barcelona. In this period of digital transformation and commitment to Industry 4.0, he will also be in charge of further promoting strategies related to environmental sustainability and the challenges of future mobility.

Dr. Christian Vollmer (48) has a PhD in Mechanical Engineering, and has been a part of the Volkswagen Group since 1999. He began his career at the Group’s headquarters in Wolfsburg in Press Planning prior to becoming assistant to the Vice-Presidency. He then moved to Bratislava (Slovakia) in 2005 to head Production there. In 2010 he transferred to China as Executive Director of Production in Shanghai, where he was the Technical Executive Vice-President of SAIC VOLKSWAGEN since 2014.

SEAT President Luca de Meo welcomed the company’s new Vice-President for Production and Logistics. “I am convinced that Dr. Vollmer’s extensive experience will positively contribute to SEAT’s globalisation stage. In addition, he will give an even further boost to the development of our production processes and that will enable us to keep making progress and evolving in such important areas as Industry 4.0, digitisation in the scope of Production and sustainability in SEAT’s production plants.”

Dr. Vollmer joins SEAT’s production area in the year when the factory is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a balance of nearly 10 million vehicles produced.

SEAT is the only company that designs, develops, manufactures and markets cars in Spain. A member of the Volkswagen Group, the multinational has its headquarters in Martorell (Barcelona), exporting 80% of its vehicles, and is present in over 80 countries through a network of 1,700 dealerships. In 2017, SEAT achieved worldwide sales of nearly 470,000 vehicles.

The SEAT Group employs close to 14,700 professionals at its three production centres – Barcelona, El Prat de Llobregat and Martorell, where it manufactures the highly successful Ibiza, Leon and Arona. Additionally, the company produces the Ateca and the Toledo in the Czech Republic, the Alhambra in Portugal and the Mii in Slovakia.

The multinational has a Technical Centre, which operates as a knowledge hub that brings together 1,000 engineers who are focussed on developing innovation for Spain’s largest industrial investor in R&D. SEAT already features the latest connectivity technology in its vehicle range and is currently engaged in the company’s global digitalisation process to promote the mobility of the future.

