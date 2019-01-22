Down under: Euro 6 compliant MAN coach sets new standards

The first coach based on MAN chassis with the Euro 6 emission rating recently took to the roads in Australia. Brand new. The state-of-the-art vehicle is being used to take winter sports enthusiasts to the skiing areas in New South Wales.

A MAN coach meeting the Euro 6 emission standard is being used in New South Wales for the first time

Coach combines sustainable driving with impressive performance and excellent economy

Major focus on safety

The first coach based on a MAN chassis meeting the Euro 6 emission standard recently took to the roads in Australia. A further highlight: The vehicle has numerous assistance systems that set new standards when it comes to safety. Penske Commercial Vehicles, the MAN Truck & Bus sales partner in Australia and New Zealand, and MAN body manufacturer Coach Design delivered the coach to Cooma Coaches. The company provides travel services in New South Wales.

“With this ultra-modern and exceptionally low emission coach with great safety equipment, Cooma Coaches is setting standards in Australian long-distance travel. We are looking forward to our vehicle contributing to improving the air quality and the overall quality of life in New South Wales”, says Christian Schuf, Head of Sales and Product Bus, MAN Truck & Bus Asia Pacific. The Euro 6 emission rating further reduces the threshold values for on-board diagnosis (OBD). “This results in a further reduction in nitrogen emissions during day-to-day driving.”

The 3-axle RR4 CO 26.500 chassis with a length of 14.5 metres – the basis for the state-of-the-art coach – is powered by a 500 horsepower (368 kW) six-cylinder diesel engine. The Euro 6 engine is exceptionally economical and powerful. “Combined with the MAN TipMatic 12-speed gearbox and the MAN hypoid axle, the drive delivers more than enough power for even the most demanding situation – the coach can handle the routes to the skiing areas of New South Wales, which include significant gradients, with no problems” says Clint Stoermer, national sales and service manager for coaches at Penske Commercial Vehicles.

Also impressive: The coach combines sustainable driving with power, excellent economy and maximum safety. Features including EBS, ESP and ROP ensure the safety of passengers and the driver. The coach is also equipped with adaptive cruise control, tyre pressure monitoring, lane guard system and emergency brake assist.

“It’s a major success for us to gain entry to this market segment in Australia with the modern Euro 6 chassis – and we intended to play a pioneering role here. There is also significant interest in this chassis and engine combination in Taiwan, New Zealand and Hong Kong”, says Christian Schuf.

SOURCE: MAN Bus