DowDuPont specialty products announces Dupont™ Zytel and Hytrel® capacity expansion

DowDuPont Transportation & Advanced Polymers, a business segment of the DowDuPont Specialty Products Division, today announced that it will increase production capacity at its Shenzhen site to meet the strong customer demand for engineered polymers used in the automotive, consumer and electronics markets.

The DowDuPont Specialty Products Division will invest approximately $42 million to install three new production lines by the second quarter of 2019 and have them fully operational by the end of 2019. This investment will support the growing demand for specialty resins including: DuPont™ Zytel® polyamide (PA), DuPont™ Zytel® HTN (High Temperature Nylon), DuPont™ Zytel® specialty nylon and DuPont™ Hytrel® thermoplastic polyester elastomer. The in-house compounding capacity of Hytrel® thermoplastic polyester elastomer is the first of its kind in the Asia Pacific region.

“We opened the Shenzhen facility in June 2016 and since then have seen extraordinary growth in demand for engineered polymers from our customers,” said Randy Stone, president, DowDuPont Transportation & Advanced Polymers. “Investing in this capacity expansion demonstrates our commitment to respond to the rapidly growing demand by delivering innovative materials and solutions to meet the needs of our customers and the markets they serve.”

“Our customers count on DuPont’s expertise in application development and new product offerings to enable their business growth. The continued investment in DuPont’s largest compounding site in Asia Pacific reinforces our commitment to meet the growing needs of customers in China and Asia Pacific,” said Tina Wu, regional business director, DowDuPont Transportation & Advanced Polymers, in Asia Pacific.

About DowDuPont Specialty Products Division

DowDuPont Specialty Products, a division of DowDuPont (NYSE: DWDP), is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials, ingredients and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, building and construction, health and wellness, food and worker safety. DowDuPont intends to separate the Specialty Products Division into an independent, publicly traded company. More information can be found www.dow-dupont.com.

